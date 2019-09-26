When Eric Rosenbrock accidentally shot and killed his wife last fall, his mistakes went beyond oiling and assembling a handgun while it was loaded, but they were mistakes condoned and encouraged by our culture.
“I did not know the pistol was pointed in her direction,” Rosenbrock told Saratoga County Judge James Murphy on Monday, and that was another mistake he had made.
But Rosenbrock’s mistakes go beyond pointing a loaded gun at his wife and even beyond handling the gun in such a way that it could go off. He never should have been handling it in his house, with his wife present, in a room where a child could wander in at any moment.
As a society that would prefer not to have family members accidentally killing each other, we should not normalize the presence of dangerous weapons in our homes. If we must have guns, they should be under lock and key. If we must oil them, that should be done in the basement with the door locked, or at a safe location outside the home.
It was about 10:30 on a weekday night in November last year when Rosenbrock was working on his gun. I don’t know whether his children — who were 2, 5 and 10 at the time — were home, but I am guessing they were.
Houses are close to each other on Raymond Street in Corinth, where the Rosenbrocks lived, so neighbors, too, could have been endangered by a shot that went through a wall or a window.
Judge Murphy accepted Rosenbrock’s plea to criminally negligent homicide in a deal that will probably allow him to stay home and continue to care for his kids. Officials with the Lake George school district, where he works as a science teacher, have been supportive, and he might be able to keep his job. He intends to apply for a certificate for relief of civil disabilities, which would allow him to regain rights taken away from felons, such as the right to vote and to own firearms.
I’m not advocating for harsher treatment of Mr. Rosenbrock, although I'm taken aback by the possibility he could own guns again. He must live with the knowledge he killed his wife, which seems harsh enough in terms of punishment.
What angers me is the stance, common in our culture, that handling your gun in your kitchen or living room or bedroom, even in a house where small children live, is normal and acceptable and something you have every right to do. What angers me is the argument that this unnecessary death was caused solely by Rosenbrock’s mistakes — primarily in failing to make sure the gun was unloaded — and not by a culture that embraces the inclusion of guns in everyday life to a fatal degree.
Hundreds of people die every year in our country in accidental shootings. We are allowing this. By doing nothing, we are accepting it.
In 2012, a 12-year-old boy, Nicholas Naumkin, was killed in a friend’s house in Wilton, after the friend unearthed his father’s gun and ammunition from dresser drawers in his father’s bedroom.
After Nicholas’ funeral, after the other child got probation and his father got nothing except a prohibition from owning firearms, Yuri Naumkin, Nicholas’ father, talked about what a beautiful child his son had been and how disappointed he was with the gun culture in this country. Gun rights should come with responsibilities, he said.
I look back with both horror and amusement at my childhood, before seat belt laws, when my three siblings and I would roam around in the back of our family’s station wagon like it was a playground. These days, my wife and I, like most adults, would not consider driving anywhere without first buckling up any kids in the car.
Changes to protect people’s lives, like seat belt laws, are good for everyone, but gun safety is our national blind spot, and many people die because of it. Nicholas Naumkin and Ashley Rosenbrock are just two of them.
I disagree that the problem was where he chose to work on his gun. The basement could be just as dangerous if a bullet went through the floor. It comes down to the fact that many people nowadays lack common sense. The common sense to make sure a gun is not loaded, to make sure it is never pointed at someone, to make sure it is safely locked up so children cannot access it. If only we could pass laws forcing people to have common sense, we would be all set.
