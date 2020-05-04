COLUMN: 'It's absolutely home': Pandemic convinces veterinarian, 77, it's time for retirement

“My concept up until now had been work until my body wouldn’t let me work anymore, and that was going to be my career,” he said. “Well, then the idea of sitting down for a bit and looking at the world and saying maybe there’s another path. Maybe you could do something different while your body was still able to do those things.”

Glendening was raised in the Binghamton area. His father was a physician in Endwell, a little town between Endicott and Johnson City. He graduated in 1960 and entered the Air Force.

“That gave time to grow up, shall we say?” he said, noting that he had to join the military because he was rejected from the three colleges to which he applied.

His father insisted he wasn’t going to stay home and hang out with his buddies after high school. The military offered him the opportunity to find out a little bit about life.

He received an education in electronics while in the Air Force. He married Bonnie, and they had their first two children. He was stationed in Denver, Colorado, and Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

“So you would say, ‘Oh wow, that was kind of a vacation,’” he joked. “But with the funds that you had, there wasn’t a whole lot of partying. You worked extra jobs and tried to make ends meet.”