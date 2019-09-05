The tall yellow flowers threatening to take over our gardens are in full bloom now, beating out the fading sunflowers for brightness.
Banks of them line both our front and back driveways (we live on a corner) and brush the sides of our cars when we pull in.
The pear trees and flowering bushes I got this spring from the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District are doing well on the side lawn, which has gone through several incarnations as a failed vegetable garden and weed farm. Along the way, I took out a couple of small pine trees and turned the soil, which was full of broken-up rocks and what looked like debris from a house fire, into soft, dark dirt.
The soil transformation was accomplished over the years by burying the baskets-full of produce I had failed to pick, covering the plot with grass clippings and wood chips and composting. The composting I do in the easiest way I can think of, by throwing coffee grounds, apple cores, too-old salad dressing and broccoli stalks into a big covered saucepot that I keep outside. When it’s full, I dig a hole and dump in the fragrant stew. It magically, and as far as I know, instantaneously turns into dirt.
I’m an opportunistic gardener, yanking up plants I don’t like the looks of and leaving the others to spread. Over time, the results can be a nice surprise.
A limb on the big tree closest to our house broke in the wind the other day and is now hanging by sinews and bark. We’ve decided to have the whole tree taken down, along with another old one near the sidewalk, before something bad happens. Having that tree gone will change the feeling of the front of our house, opening it to the morning sun.
It has a fat limb that juts out sideways just 5 or 6 feet above the ground that I built a platform on when Tam and Zoe were toddlers. I nailed wood slats onto the trunk as steps, and later, put up walls, then a roof, then a ramp leading up to a hole in the floor.
It was an ungainly thing. Bella, my wife, said it looked like a shipping container had landed in the tree. But the kids and their friends used it for a while. One of my favorite photos of the girls is of both of them at age 6 or 7, standing on a platform on its roof, showing off their sassiness. It’s taped to the side of my work computer, and I’m looking at it now.
This is the best time of year, when it’s still warm and the morning glories glow in the early light, and the sweet-kerneled corn sells for five ears a dollar.
Tam and Zoe and I went to California recently, and I was reminded (I lived there for a while) of how alluring the climate is. But nothing beats fall in the Northeast, with the pumpkins swelling on their stems and the late-blooming flowers shining with color and the leaves, scorched by the cold nights, clinging to their branches in the weakening sun.
As we live through sad and unpredictable events in our personal lives, it's comforting to see the annual natural changes: the days getting shorter again, the water running cooler in the river, the Canada geese calling to each other as they fly south, following some pull we feel, too, but cannot define as we look up from our lawns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.