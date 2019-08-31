I doubt any of us ever forget our first family vacation.
I was 12 or 13 and we were going to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It would be two weeks in the surf and sand where the Wright Brothers made their first historic flight and the Lost Colony first settled before mysteriously disappearing.
But first we had to get there.
My parents must have been worried how two rambunctious boys would react to being cooped up in the car for 14 or 15 hours.
We didn’t have video games game then.
We didn’t have a cell phone to stare at.
We didn’t even have air conditioning in the car.
But we did have the license plate game, where each person in the car tries to be the first to spy a license plate from another state.
My parents went all out and actually bought the game. It had a fold-out map of the United States and stickers with replicas of all 50 state license plates. Each time you saw a car, you peeled off a sticker and placed it on the map.
You longed for the chance when you might see a plate from Montana or Oklahoma. To this day, I get a charge out of seeing an exotic from Idaho or Oregon around town.
For whatever reason, it quickly became clear to a couple of Connecticut Yankees that the Constitution State had one of most boring license plates in the union. It was a pale blue and didn’t even say “Constitution State” until years later.
Sadly, New York has never been much better, despite the fact it was the first state to require license plates.
There are several websites that actually rank the best license plates in the country — some people have too much time on their hands — and New York was 38th and 43rd in the two that I visited.
I think they were being kind.
So when I saw that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had announced a new license plate design for the state — five choices that we could vote on — I breathlessly called them up on my computer screen, hoping to be blown away by the vibrancy and majesty of the new plate.
I was underwhelmed.
Each one has a white and blue color scheme — a couple have some gold trim — with various combinations of the New York City skyline, the Statue of Liberty, Niagara Falls, and for some reason the Tappan Zee Bridge.
No Adirondack vistas.
No glorious view of Lake George from the southern basin.
No reminder of Lake Placid and its Olympic heritage.
Once again, upstate was being overlooked.
Maybe Sen. Betty Little can do something about this.
In exchange for our vote, we get to be charged $25 for the new license plate and another $20 if we want to keep the same numbers as our old plate.
It’s mandatory.
It is a money grab by Gov. Cuomo and the state.
It is another in a long series of nickel-and-dime fees that New York imposes on its residents.
But for that kind of money, we at least deserve the best design work of Madison Avenue.
Looking at the top-ranked license plates — OK, maybe I have too much time on my hands — I loved Wyoming’s cowboy on a bucking bronco with a backdrop of the Rockies.
I marveled at the glorious image from Utah’s Natural Arches National Park.
Even New Mexico’s Land of Enchantment plate made you want to load up the car for a cross-country journey.
I clicked on the link to vote and was disappointed there was not a “none of the above” choice.
Gov. Cuomo will be taking our money soon for the new license plate.
We deserve a top five license plate.
We deserve to be better than Utah and Wyoming.
I propose having upstate and downstate license plates. When I think of New York, I think of the mountains, the lakes and the horses at Saratoga.
That’s my New York.
Gov. Cuomo needs to go back to the drawing board.
