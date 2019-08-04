It was like a flash flood.
A few days ago we were carrying around bags and cans of feed in the early morning. The goats watched us with great interest from behind their beautiful, webbed, electric, predator-proof fence.
As we moved the feed, all of the kids started making a ruckus, sort of working up their nannies. They use the same sound to call their mothers as to express excitement. It can be deafening.
Then in a flash, half of the grown-up goats sprang over the fence and started frolicking around the yard, running to their favorite grazing spots.
It was a goat flash flood, a force of nature.
We know the goats can jump the fence. They are goats after all.
But normally, I will bring little Moon out for milking first. Then, Melissa and her best friend and cousin, Tiler Peck, jump the fence.
Melissa gets milked after Moon, then Tiler stands to be milked but doesn’t get milked, because she has never been bred.
We always have young does who stand in the milk line. They want to be like their mothers, aunts and older relations.
That’s fine. By the time they are in milk, they know the routine.
When I’m done milking Melissa. I peg her and Tiler out for the rest of the day.
So, back to the flood of goats.
Now every morning, some time after Maggie has fed the animals and is getting ready to go to work, the goats all jump out and have a royal rumpus. It’s their new morning routine.
The kids practically squeal in delight at the great escape, even though they are left behind.
So now, well before 7 in the morning, we start walking around the yard, putting leashes on some of the goats and tethering them to stakes that are around the yard. We leash Melissa and Tyler to the front porch.
Then we put a little feed in the goat yard to attract the remaining miscreants, and in they go.
The secret is to stay calm, always treat the animals with kindness, and just go about dealing with the great escape in a steady, friendly, patient way.
Have you ever seen people chasing goats? Forget it. Goats don’t take well to that sort of thing. They run off, or they turn it into a fun frolic at least as far as they are concerned.
They’ll come back when they’re ready.
I remember one billy goat, when I was a young man. The billy basically went feral, because his owner didn’t understand that goats don’t respond well to anger or chasing. They are born to flee predators.
That goat would run around the neighborhood showing off his freedom, jumping over six-foot fences, running between people sitting on their patios, and charging around people mowing their lawns.
In the end he became the neighborhood mascot, which was good for him.
I really don’t want my goats to turn feral, and I’m sure they won’t.
If they think they can walk into the front door, they will.
That’s another kind of flash flood. And, we have been through that one. Twelve goats in the living room.
Oh, for crying out loud!
