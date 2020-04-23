COLUMN: Holding fast as we go around and around

You wonder, with Alzheimer's, how many times your heart can break.
Bella has been a fiend in cleaning up our lawn this spring, and one day last week, she wanted to go to the grocery store to buy more lawn and leaf bags. The balance on her debit card was low, so I gave her some cash to use.
She went to one grocery store — no lawn and leaf bags — so she went to another. Once there, she wandered through the aisles, buying various groceries we could use until, when checking out, she found her debit card couldn't cover the bill, and even with the cash added in, she was $15 short.
A kind cashier fished the $15 out of her own pocket, and later, I went to the store and repaid her.
But first, Bella called to tell me what had happened, and instead of brushing it off or reassuring her, I sputtered with frustration.
"We talked about it," I said. "We checked the balance in your account. I gave you the cash and told you not to buy a bunch of stuff."
"I don't remember any of that," she said.
Later, she cried over the mix-up, then felt down for hours.
"I'm making your life miserable. I'm a burden to you," she said.
Seeing her sad, her confidence crushed, was a lot worse than having our debit card depleted.
"This is our life," I said. "It's different, but I'm not miserable. I'm sorry. It's not your fault. It's the disease."
Now she doesn't want to go to the store.
I can roll out excuses for getting exasperated and explanations why I don't let everything go with a shrug and a smile — like her purchase of several more bags of marinated chicken breasts when we already have six or seven in the freezer, or her orders for Pepper (our dog) of another brand of hip treatment treats on Amazon for 10 bucks a bag.
But instead, I remind myself how good it felt a couple of weeks ago when Bella came back from the store with a large amount of groceries I wasn't expecting, and I said how great it was that we were going to be all set for our pandemic seclusion. Her smile was so happy.
"I did a good job, didn't I?" she said.
And then, a few days after the debit card episode, I saw that smile of mischievous delight again. Every once in a while, particularly when it's raining, she'll look up dog houses on the internet and show me different models — none of which Pepper would use, I point out.
But this day, she found a heavy-duty plastic snap-together dog house on the curb that someone was throwing out. It was the perfect size and with a big opening — more like a dog lean-to than a house — that Pepper would like.
She had cleaned it and set it up in Pepper's favorite rainy weather spot by the front door. She was so pleased. She keeps smiling about it, her eyes lighting up.
She has been cooking big stir-fry dishes — chicken and salmon and broccoli and potatoes — and has filled at least 30 lawn and leaf bags and duct-taped the tops, so they don't tip over and leak leaf-litter on the road. She has a sturdy strength and can work hard all day in the yard.
At night, we'll watch a show on TV. Bella lies down, and I sit in a chair at the foot of the bed and sometimes rub her feet while she falls asleep.
"Do you love me?" she asks.
"Yes, extremely," I say.
"I don't know why."
"I love who you are. I love to be with you."
We circle on the merry-go-round of this illness, each of us finding ways to endure it, and the biggest way is each other.
She is the one who has the disease but also the one who tries hardest, who grips tightest to the things that sustain us, and when her heart is broken, she gets back to work.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
