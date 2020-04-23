COLUMN: Holding fast as we go around and around

"This is our life," I said. "It's different, but I'm not miserable. I'm sorry. It's not your fault. It's the disease."

Now she doesn't want to go to the store.

I can roll out excuses for getting exasperated and explanations why I don't let everything go with a shrug and a smile — like her purchase of several more bags of marinated chicken breasts when we already have six or seven in the freezer, or her orders for Pepper (our dog) of another brand of hip treatment treats on Amazon for 10 bucks a bag.

But instead, I remind myself how good it felt a couple of weeks ago when Bella came back from the store with a large amount of groceries I wasn't expecting, and I said how great it was that we were going to be all set for our pandemic seclusion. Her smile was so happy.

"I did a good job, didn't I?" she said.

And then, a few days after the debit card episode, I saw that smile of mischievous delight again. Every once in a while, particularly when it's raining, she'll look up dog houses on the internet and show me different models — none of which Pepper would use, I point out.