WILTON — It's hard to know exactly how character is formed, but it’s easy to see how it plays out in life — the pattern of resilience and persistence, for example, that you can see in Susie Belanger’s life.
Young, newly married and pregnant in the mid-1960s, she had to have her baby by herself in the States, then sell her car and her husband’s guitars for the money to fly to Japan, lugging a six-week-old child to meet Ernie, the husband, who was stationed there with the U.S. Navy.
They couldn’t get on-base housing so they found an apartment in Yokosuka and fended for themselves and the baby in a foreign city. The next year, she had another child.
“Military wives served their country as well,” she said, remembering that time, 50 years ago. “We had to do a lot.”
Back in the States in 1968, Belanger raised her family, worked as a teacher’s aide and a home health aide, and about 15 years ago got involved with helping Ernie after his application for Agent Orange benefits was denied. That was when she learned about the whole group of veterans who had been cut out of the law.
The U.S. government has recognized since the early 1990s that the defoliant it dumped from planes on the Vietnamese jungle also poisoned our own troops, leading to cancers and other ailments. The original Agent Orange Act covered all soldiers and sailors who served in Vietnam and came down with those ailments, but it got rewritten in the early 2000s, denying benefits for sailors who couldn’t prove they had ever set foot on Vietnamese soil.
Ernie had documents to prove he had disembarked in Vietnam a couple of times, so he got his benefits. Susie, sensing an injustice, helped several other Vietnam veterans with their applications over the next few years, and her work became official when she took on leadership roles with two organizations, Military Veterans Advocacy, Inc. and Blue Water Navy Association.
Now, after fighting in the trenches of Washington bureaucracy for more than a decade, Susie and her allies have claimed victory, or at least as much of a victory granted anyone who fights the government.
John Wells, a lawyer who has worked alongside Susie for years, won a legal victory in January when a federal appeals court ruled that “blue water” veterans never should have been excluded from benefits. On the strength of that ruling, a blue water bill previously stalled in committee passed Congress and became law.
In her cozy home office, Susie opened a purple binder stuffed with schedule sheets, each in its own plastic slipcase, showing appointments with members of Congress and their staff, stretching back years. John Wells went to most of those appointments, while Susie was the one setting them up by working the phones, cajoling congressional staffers, keeping up the pressure.
She would tell her volunteers: “You gotta be positive. You cannot be negative. You cannot be rude,” and “If you get negative or say a swear word, you’re off.”
Firing volunteers? Did you ever have to do that? I asked her.
“I had to do that,” she said.
Susie is always ready with a laugh, but beneath that is the passion — and anger — that has kept her fighting for her cause year after year.
Even now, the bureaucrats are pushing back. The language of the bill isn’t exactly what the blue water veterans wanted. More get included with this bill, but some are still excluded.
Even worse, on Wednesday, the head of Veterans Affairs — Robert Wilkie — put out a memo, saying he won’t allow blue water veterans to file for benefits right away. They’ll have to wait until January 2020, which means more delays, more sick veterans not getting help.
It must seem to Susie sometimes this fight will never end. But one thing the veterans she has championed have always been able to rely on: “We’re not giving up,” she said.
