COLUMN: Glens Falls receives 'Tree City' status

“It’s going to be very nice when it’s all done,” said Fourth Ward Councilman Scott Endieveri.

Building code changes

The Common Council is taking the first step to increasing building permit fees.

The council is setting a public hearing for March 24 at 7:25 p.m. on a proposal to amend the city code to update some language and take out all the language regarding fees.

Officials have said that the fees have not increased in about 15 years, and do not cover the cost of inspections.

The city will then be able to adopt a new fee schedule in the coming months. By taking the fees out of the code, the city can simply adjust them by adopting new resolutions instead of the more cumbersome process of amending the code.

Environmental rallies

Members of TriCounty Transition will hold ongoing rallies every Friday at noon to demand further actions to combat the climate crisis.

The event, which is being called “Fire Drill Fridays,” will take place in Glens Falls City Park at the bandstand.

Gender-equality film