COLUMN: Glens Falls receives 'Tree City' status

Glens Falls has received "Tree City" status with the Arbor Day Foundation.
Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer said the city applied for the designation and recently found it has been awarded.
“It’s a nice thing for our community,” she said.
Cities achieve the designation by having a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capital on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day, according to the Arbor Day Foundation website.
The city has been working to improve its trees. It has reactivated the Tree Commission and launched an effort to plant 1,000 trees. It is also in the process of putting together a request for proposals to have a company do a tree inventory.
Palmer said after the inventory, the city will be developing a new tree management plan that would include caring for current trees and thoughtfully planting new ones.
The city could receive additional points on grant applications for being a Tree City, according to Palmer. She added that the Arbor Day Foundation says that communities with Tree City status see a boost in property values, reduction in energy costs and other benefits.
Ward meetings
Two members of the Common Council will have ward meetings next month.
Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark will hold a ward meeting on April 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Big Cross Elementary School gymnasium.
Jeff Flagg, the city’s sustainability consultant, will talk about the ongoing initiatives and a representative from the Municipal Energy and Gas Alliance will discuss the community choice aggregation program, in which Glens Falls and other communities in the Capital Region will be banding together to purchase energy in bulk at a lower cost. People will have a chance to meet Tom Girard, who is the city’s new head of the Department of Public Works.
Councilwoman Diana Palmer will host a Third Ward forum on April 2 at Kensington Road Elementary School. The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A representative from the Crandall Park Beautification Committee will talk about upgrades to the park and there will also be an update on census collection.
Beautification project
Speaking of Crandall Park beautification, the aforementioned improvements have started.
The basketball hoops have been taken down and the courts are beginning to be resurfaced.
The work is being done by Edward and Thomas O'Connor and also includes resurfacing the tennis courts and converting one of the three tennis courts into a pickleball court.
“It’s going to be very nice when it’s all done,” said Fourth Ward Councilman Scott Endieveri.
Building code changes
The Common Council is taking the first step to increasing building permit fees.
The council is setting a public hearing for March 24 at 7:25 p.m. on a proposal to amend the city code to update some language and take out all the language regarding fees.
Officials have said that the fees have not increased in about 15 years, and do not cover the cost of inspections.
The city will then be able to adopt a new fee schedule in the coming months. By taking the fees out of the code, the city can simply adjust them by adopting new resolutions instead of the more cumbersome process of amending the code.
Environmental rallies
Members of TriCounty Transition will hold ongoing rallies every Friday at noon to demand further actions to combat the climate crisis.
The event, which is being called “Fire Drill Fridays,” will take place in Glens Falls City Park at the bandstand.
Gender-equality film
TriCounty Transition will show “Equal Means Equal,” the last film in its winter “In the Public Interest" film series, on Monday.
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Crandall Public Library.
It is free and a discussion is welcomed following the film.
Sewer rate planning
The village of Lake George has contracted with Municipal Solutions to investigate the impact and fairness of adopting a separate sewer rate based upon use.
The village currently charges for sewer expenses as part of the overall tax bill, which is based upon assessed value. However, Trustee John Root has repeatedly pointed out that under this system, a laundromat that uses much more water is charged the same as a single-family home.
Most sewer rates are based upon a combination of factors including percentage of water usage and number of bathrooms, according to a news release.
Mayor Robert Blais said once a formula is arrived at, there will be a series of public hearings.
If adopted, the sewer rate would be included in the 2021-2022 budget.
“A sewer rate certainly seems more equitable, but the bottom line is the total amount a taxpayer pays out of pocket is what really matters,” Blais said in a news release.
