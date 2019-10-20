I wonder when was the last time William G. Powers visited the small clinic the hospital runs in the town of Salem.
I wonder when was the last time any member of the Glens Falls Hospital board of governors visited any of the clinics run by the hospital in Washington County.
Powers, the chairman of the board that is supposed to ensure fundamental medical care for residents, posted a 600-word statement on Glens Falls Hospital’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon that essentially said everything is fine at the hospital.
He didn’t mention anything about Salem.
Or the other rural communities in Washington County.
Or why Glens Falls Hospital rebuffed Hudson Headwaters’ offer to take over rural health care in Washington County that the hospital is struggling to provide.
Perhaps, they should talk to some of the people in Salem.
Perhaps, they should sit down with Supervisor Sue Clary, who wrote letters to the board of governors urging them “to let us go.”
That is where some communities are with the hospital. They want them to leave their communities.
Consider that for a second.
You wouldn’t know it from Powers’ everything-is-wonderful message.
At the start of the week, I received another message from a Salem resident who painted a vastly different portrait of the hospital management’s caring and commitment in Washington County.
It’s how we found out that Hudson Headwaters was now collaborating on a grant with the Wood Foundation that would assign a mobile health care van to provide primary and behavioral care for the town.
Peter Carrolan sent me an email because “health care is a huge concern right now.”
He said he has a beef with the management of Glens Falls Hospital, not the doctors and nurses on the front lines.
He recounted how employees at the Salem Family Health Center were told they were being laid off or transferred a year ago, with less than a month’s notice, and told not to say anything.
The town supervisor was not told.
No one in the town was aware their health care provider was leaving.
What the hospital didn’t seem to understand about small towns is that secrets there are hard to keep.
The news was soon all over town.
There was a meeting with Supervisor Clary, Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner and Sen. Betty Little where hospital officials said they lost $250,000 running the clinic.
Salem residents responded by raising more than $250,000 to cover the losses, but the hospital still wanted to close the facility.
Eventually, they agreed to keep the clinic open two days a week.
“We have a doctor in the office Tuesday and Thursday with a nurse and receptionist,” Carrolan wrote. “Every other day of the week, the office is locked. There is no staff, there is no physical therapy, there is no lab, there is no ability to make an appointment in this office and there is no ability to call this office.”
Carrolan said appointments can only be made in the Cambridge or Greenwich offices and the usual wait time is three to four months. He said the wait to have lab work done can be hours.
“As we look ahead and face change, we remain committed to the values that guide our organization,” Powers wrote on Thursday about the hospital. “Collaboration, accountability, respect, excellence and safety are hallmarks of our team. Our allegiance to these values and to doing what’s best for patients have never been stronger.”
I think the people in Salem might find those words out of touch with their current situation.
But here is what really made Carrolan mad.
The building the hospital uses for the health center is owned by the town of Salem. It charges the hospital $1 a year to rent it, but the hospital has not paid their rent in four years.
Carrolan saw it as a slap in the face and an indication of the lack of commitment that Glens Falls Hospital management has to the people of Salem.
“We will not be distracted from our mission — to provide exceptional, affordable, and patient-centered care every day and in every setting — because we know what’s at stake—our community’s health care future,” Powers said.
Perhaps as a show of good faith, Powers could drive over to Salem and pay Sue Clary the $4 rent the hospital owes the town.
It might make the folks waiting in line to have their blood drawn feel just a little bit better.
