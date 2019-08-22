I thought the GPS in our rental car had a glitch during the recent trip I took to California with my daughters, Tam and Zoe.
The distance and the time functions did not seem to jibe. The map on the digital display would show a nice route over the Bay Bridge from Oakland, where we were staying with cousins, into San Francisco, where we planned to go to a couple of museums and walk around Golden Gate Park — about a 15-mile drive. But the trip’s duration was estimated at more than an hour.
How could that be?
I soon found out how that could be.
I found out that the GPS was not overestimating, but underestimating, how long we would have to sit in our cozy Kia Forte, creeping over the wind-whipped bay toward the city in four or five lanes’ worth of traffic, advancing inch by inch while praying no one got a flat tire.
All the roads in the Bay Area — the 5-lanes-each-way highways between San Francisco and San Jose and the tributaries that wind down from the hills — are filled with an unceasing flow of cars all day long. It’s a marvel to behold but awful to experience.
You have about as much choice of how fast to go on those highways as a stick thrown into the Hudson River. If the traffic isn’t moving, you won’t either. But if enough space opens up for the California drivers to zoom through those hills as fast as they like, which is about 20 mph faster than they should, then you’re going along for the ride.
California deserves its image as a golden land. It rarely rains, but oak and eucalyptus trees grow all over the dry hills, along with palms and various thorny and twisting bushes that put out glorious maroon and purple and yellow flowers. Mosquitoes and gnats and other bugs of that sort are scarce, and people leave their doors and windows wide open, without screens, day and night.
When you’re in Oakland or San Francisco or Santa Cruz, the ocean is right there, cold currents battering the shore and cool breezes blowing. It rarely gets uncomfortably hot during the day and almost every night is cool.
No wonder people want to live there.
No wonder way too many people want to live there, and even worse, drive there. I can’t imagine what commuting through that traffic must be like. In the afternoon, rush “hour” is going full-force by 3 p.m. In the morning, the traffic report helicopters are out at 4, radioing in about crashes on Highway 101.
I lived out in the Bay Area for five years back in the early 1980s, when the traffic wasn’t so bad. Still, something made me want to come back to the Northeast — a longing for the landscape and the ways of thinking and speaking that I grew up with. Even when some features are demonstrably worse — the climate here; the flying and biting things; the seafood restaurants — everything seems to matter more in the place where you feel most at home. You care.
Also, when I roll out onto the Northway and head up to Exit 30 to visit family in Keene Valley or Lake Placid, I may not pass a single car or have one pass me the entire trip, and that is something to be grateful for.
