While I was on vacation recently, cooling off in the Atlantic Ocean and basking in the love of close and extended family, President Donald Trump was pouring hate into his Twitter feed, trying to drizzle it into the bloodstream of America.
My Uncle Joe Colt, who was celebrating his 90th birthday, lives on Long Island in the summer, and other Colts, including my mother, had rented some cottages next to his place so that cousins could come and go, eating, drinking and playing croquet, for weeks on end.
My mom, now 81, was the youngest of seven children. Her older sister, Aunt Maggie, now 93 and the oldest surviving sibling, was also on Long Island. She was 22 in 1948, when she went with one of the groups that was organizing trips for young Americans to Europe to help with rebuilding after the war. She was sent to Sorrento, Italy, where she met Enzo, a young Italian man, and she married him.
Years ago, dozens of us gathered in Boston to celebrate Maggie’s 80th birthday, and she gave a speech that, by fortunate chance, I found a printed copy of just a few days ago.
First she told a joke, which I forget, although I recall it was drawn from the large repertoire of jokes that play on ethnic stereotypes.
Then she talked about her parents (my grandparents), who both could “trace their families back to the Mayflower,” and how, over time, the world of their family and social circle became “very restricted.”
“By contrast,” Maggie said, “if my parents were alive today they would have just under 100 direct descendants, including spouses. This includes:
“Three Italian-Americans
“Three Danish-Americans
“Three Korean-Americans
“Two Sri Lankan-Americans
“Seven African-Americans
“Two Greek-Americans
“One Canadian-American
“This group includes Catholics, Jews and Protestants, living all over the USA, working at all sorts of jobs. But one thing can be said for certain, we are all more the same than we are different. …
“It is my conviction that whatever island in whatever sea we might suddenly find ourselves, with whatever unfamiliar people, we will not answer with stereotypes. We can all meet a new situation without fear or distrust, but with enthusiasm, commitment and an open heart. Those are qualities that the world of today has need of, qualities that we have earned ourselves and can all be very proud of.
“So, in Enzo’s words — alla famiglia!”
Enzo, sadly, had died by the time of that party.
But soaking in the diversity of our family, which increases with each new generation, is one of the pleasures of our gatherings. It adds to the joy we take in each other, in talking and laughing, catching up on the doings of children and grandchildren, sharing drinks and food. This is when we feel most connected to life, when those we care for are all around us. In those times, the voice of someone like the president, shouting about differences and sowing division, seems to come from far away and grows very weak — heard faintly, if at all.
Meanwhile, the laughter and love we share are loud and bright, and they stay that way in our memories. These times are cherished and remembered, retold in stories, preserved in photographs.
No one cherishes grievances or looks back fondly on meanness.
The negative obsessions of this president and his red-faced, finger-pointing rants will fade from our collective memory before many years have passed. The rage he directs at families that draw richness and strength from racial, ethnic and religious diversity will sputter out in irrelevance, while the rest of us get on with life.
“To the family!” as Enzo liked to say, while remembering that we are all family.
