Facebook is the land of the “selfie.” That’s how I continue to think of it.
It’s where I “like” my relatives’ vacation photos and marvel at how big their kids have grown. I also confess it is where I often post photos of myself standing in front of places I visit.
It’s the warm and fuzzy side of being online.
But it’s not, really.
On Monday, Facebook said it had recently found and taken down four state-backed disinformation campaigns aimed at affecting the 2020 presidential election.
The posts did not seem to be backing any one candidate or ideology but seemed to be aimed at creating discord among voters in the United States, as if we needed any more of that.
We all need to know we are at the mercy of social media companies like Facebook. Every time we “like” or “share” something, that information is tracked and compiled so we can be targeted for advertising.
Earlier this week, Facebook’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, said his company would not fact-check political advertisements.
He said the company must continue to stand for “free expression.”
It’s a cop-out.
Like it or not, Facebook has become a media company and that comes with enormous responsibilities.
Polls show that two-thirds of people get at least some of their news from Facebook. That will probably grow. We also know that social media is among the biggest players in political ads and it will play a significant role in the 2020 presidential election.
We all should be concerned.
The current political climate, and the way big-league campaigns are now run, use the First Amendment as a license to lie.
That’s where this conversation about free speech has to start. When I was a kid, I used to gawk at the enormous headlines on the tabloids in the checkout line while wanting desperately to read the story about how JFK was still alive and that flying saucers had been found in the Amazon rainforests.
It was wild and sensational and kind of fun.
But it was clear, even to a child, that the supermarket tabloids were not the same as the community newspaper that came each evening with the obituaries and births printed on the front page.
While the First Amendment protects the National Enquirer and small community newspapers equally, their ethics are quite different. One doesn’t care about the truth, the other does.
Reputable newspapers take steps to ensure that the information being published is true and accurate.
And while big-city tabloids like the New York Post and the New York Daily News have at times flourished as scandal sheets, the small town papers across the country know they must have credibility in their communities.
They have standards for accuracy, ethics guidelines and correction policies.
And that goes for advertising as well.
What Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last week was that social media companies will not be held to that same standard of accuracy when it comes to political advertising.
Zuckerberg did say he was deeply concerned about the “erosion of truth,” but not enough to do anything about it.
His stand ensures that political ads can be run with no standards of accuracy. It is already being done.
So while most people use Facebook to post photos of their grandkids and show off a new hairstyle, they are also stumbling on to advertising cleverly disguised as news. It is often not accurate.
Sadly, many of the Facebook users don’t know the difference.
When legitimate media are confronted with information that is wrong, they check their facts and run a correction if necessary.
Facebook is saying it has no responsibility to do that because their mission is “free expression.”
Facebook is contributing to the disinformation that is being spread online, leading voters to make decisions based on false information.
That will lead to chaos.
And further divide our country.
And when we see our grandkids’ photos, we may have doubts it is really them.
