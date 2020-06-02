COLUMN: Elks fete graduating seniors with dinner, parade

The graduates lined up on Mountain Street then drove down the side of the Elks building and stopped in front to pick up their meals.

The Elks coordinated with Whitehall High School to make the event bigger. Graduates were also given a packet of a graduation gap and gown, a plaque, an Elks T-shirt in school colors maroon and white, a Class of 2020 face mask, a letter to parents and Top 10 medals for the top seniors in the class.

Whitehall is planning both virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies, said Interim Principal John Godfrey.

“At least we’ll have the virtual,” Godfrey said, “and our goal is to have the in-person.”

Members of the community stood on the sidewalks as the graduates drove themselves or were driven around the village, led by the fire company, village police and emergency squad vehicles.

Janice Slichko stood on Main Street with a red, white and blue sign to celebrate the graduation of her son, Ricky Bruce, who is entering the Army.

“He actually did say to me, ‘Mom, I didn’t know when I left school on Friday, I’d never see my friends again,’” Slichko said. “And I cried.”