COLUMN: Elks fete graduating seniors with dinner, parade

WHITEHALL — Whitehall senior Makayla Gosselin was first in line to receive a free turkey dinner and her graduation cap and gown Monday evening outside the local Elks lodge.
She sat in her idling silver Subaru Outback named “Betsy” as her classmates lined up in their vehicles behind her.
The window of her car read, “Graduation through a pandemic has to be the coolest.”
“I’m not wrong,” she said. “We get all this.”
Nearly all 45 Whitehall High School graduates were treated to a free takeout turkey dinner followed by a parade through the village Monday evening.
The Whitehall Elks Lodge has hosted a dinner for graduating seniors for nearly 17 years. The Elks wanted to keep the tradition going, despite social distancing regulations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re in uncharted waters right now,” said Whitehall Elks Exalted Ruler Bobby Putorti.
Students were given a dinner of roasted bacon-wrapped turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and a roll. Putorti said the Elks wanted the students to know the community supports them and that their achievements in school have been noticed.
“This has been a trying year for everyone,” Putorti said.
The graduates lined up on Mountain Street then drove down the side of the Elks building and stopped in front to pick up their meals.
The Elks coordinated with Whitehall High School to make the event bigger. Graduates were also given a packet of a graduation gap and gown, a plaque, an Elks T-shirt in school colors maroon and white, a Class of 2020 face mask, a letter to parents and Top 10 medals for the top seniors in the class.
Whitehall is planning both virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies, said Interim Principal John Godfrey.
“At least we’ll have the virtual,” Godfrey said, “and our goal is to have the in-person.”
Members of the community stood on the sidewalks as the graduates drove themselves or were driven around the village, led by the fire company, village police and emergency squad vehicles.
Janice Slichko stood on Main Street with a red, white and blue sign to celebrate the graduation of her son, Ricky Bruce, who is entering the Army.
“He actually did say to me, ‘Mom, I didn’t know when I left school on Friday, I’d never see my friends again,’” Slichko said. “And I cried.”
The end of the school year has been difficult and stressful for parents, Slichko said.
“We’re happy that they did this parade,” she said, “and we’re just so proud, we really are.”
