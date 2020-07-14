COLUMN: Eight-wheeling it through a pandemic

She laughed.

Life is weird these days.

We all feel it.

We try to carry on normally, but things aren’t normal at all. The daily blade for me makes the weirdness go away for an hour.

Mind you, however, not every jaunt has been perfect.

One day, I ventured down Byrne Avenue toward Sanford Street.

I didn’t realize how steep the end of that street is.

I got going too fast and had to abort before taking my chances crossing Sanford and missing cars.

I wish someone had this on video, and if one of my daughters or friends was with me, they’d still be laughing — after they realized I could still move.

Careening down the hill, and knowing leaning back on the one blade that has a brake wasn’t going to stop me, I decided the best option was to lean hard onto a lawn on the right side of the street. I have no idea how fast I was going, maybe 20 mph, but when my wheels hit the lawn, momentum kept my body going, twisting me and slamming me to the ground on my back.