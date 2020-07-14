COLUMN: Eight-wheeling it through a pandemic

The dumbest COVID-19 purchase I made was early on in the pandemic. While literally controlling my masked breathing in Walmart, buying a variety of groceries, I grabbed some non-dairy creamer for coffee.
Almost four months later, it’s seal hasn’t been broken and probably never will be.
Not sure what I was thinking, but anyway.
The smartest purchase I made during quarantine, however, was a new $106.99 pair of in-line skates.
There’s a story behind that purchase too, because to have a new set of in-line skates insinuates there was an old pair.
And there was.
Until an axle broke on Davis Street, sending me sprawling head first, buffered by my hands and knees, onto the pavement.
My oldest daughter, Kirsti, was riding bike with me and got to witness the center-of-the-road tumble.
So did a Davis Street resident from his porch.
It took a handful of strides to get the hang of having three wheels on one side and four on the other, but I made it home the estimated half-mile without another episode.
Efforts to order a new axle and wheels ended in wrong sizes, a return and weeks without blading through city streets.
I missed it.
So, I bought new ones.
At 53, I’m softer in the middle than ever before — a combination of a love for sweets and beer, and time simply catching up with me.
But almost daily since the new blades arrived, I have been zigzagging the city, smelling whatever flower is in bloom or the over-flowery dryer sheets, waving to neighbors and strangers, increasing my heart rate and building my legs.
I listen to various Spotify genres that offer me good pace options, from “'80s-'90s alternative” that brought me back to college, to “upbeat '80s rock pop,” which I would normally not seek out but that goes so well with eight wheels.
Blading through the city has been gratifying and beneficial in so many ways.
The physical part of my golf game has improved this summer (I’ll never fix the mental part …) and I attribute it, in part, to stronger legs and better balance, perhaps from in-line skating.
But to be honest, I’m getting probably more mentally from my daily solo rides than physically. I think I’ve come to need that physical and mental escape they provide.
I see kids riding bikes or playing with chalk, I see homeowners landscaping, I pass joggers and cyclists and walkers. I’ve learned which city streets are blade friendly, both for fresh pavement and minimal pitch. I take pictures along the way sometimes, like the cottonwood seeds that looked like snow at the end of Coolidge Avenue. I recently stopped to chat with the homeowner, telling her I hoped she didn’t mind me making the tree infamous locally when the picture was published in The Post-Star.
She laughed.
Life is weird these days.
We all feel it.
We try to carry on normally, but things aren’t normal at all. The daily blade for me makes the weirdness go away for an hour.
Mind you, however, not every jaunt has been perfect.
One day, I ventured down Byrne Avenue toward Sanford Street.
I didn’t realize how steep the end of that street is.
I got going too fast and had to abort before taking my chances crossing Sanford and missing cars.
I wish someone had this on video, and if one of my daughters or friends was with me, they’d still be laughing — after they realized I could still move.
Careening down the hill, and knowing leaning back on the one blade that has a brake wasn’t going to stop me, I decided the best option was to lean hard onto a lawn on the right side of the street. I have no idea how fast I was going, maybe 20 mph, but when my wheels hit the lawn, momentum kept my body going, twisting me and slamming me to the ground on my back.
I already have an injured back. I thought it was more injured. I also didn’t really want to be seen lying on my back on somebody’s lawn I don’t know, so I hopped up and gingerly got to the bottom of the street and headed down Sanford toward home.
I could feel that I had been smacked pretty hard, and I was picking them up and putting them down just wondering what tomorrow would feel like. Anyone with back issues knows you simply never know.
Pleasantly, the back felt pretty decent the next day, though my midsection felt like I’d taken a few too many body blows in a prize fight.
I rode my bike for exercise for a few days, figuring I’d give the blades a break. But they called me back not long after and have been on my feet almost daily since.
An article I found said in-line skating helps with everything from muscle growth and cardio to the prevention of injuries and diabetes.
It also said it simply makes you happy.
I agree, though an asterisk might be added to stay off Byrne Avenue!
David Blow is a professor of media and communication at Castleton University and former full-time reporter and assistant city editor for The Post-Star. He can be reached at davent67@gmail.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.