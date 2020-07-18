COLUMN: Editor finds a future by looking to the past

And there is my friend and former colleague, Mark Mahoney, taking me back to the murder he and his daughter witnessed at the Cumberland Farms parking lot, and my surprise that I had forgotten the most important part of the story. How this father pledged to his frightened 9-year-old daughter that he would go to the convicted murderer’s sentencing personally so he could assure her that the man who stared her down after murdering his wife was never going to be able to harm her.

A few years later, Mark Mahoney won the Pulitzer Prize.

What a charmed life I have led. How lucky I have been to have the privilege of walking in the shadows of such men and women on a daily basis, to cheer them on, to challenge them, to pick them up when they stumbled, defend them when they were attacked, but more often than not, watching them succeed beyond their wildest dreams.

They turned over rocks to expose community problems with drug abuse, underage drinking and the stigma of suicide. We all wanted to make a difference. We would be a far poorer community without their efforts.