COLUMN: Don't give in to unreasonable fear

If I lived in the New York City-New Jersey area and had a house in the Glens Falls region or the Adirondacks, I'd flee the viral hot spot for the country.
If I had a child who was living downstate where the pandemic is at its worst, I would have been on the phone with her a week ago, insisting she come home.
My wife would have been on the phone two weeks ago.
People have every right to come up to second homes, or stay in a friend's cottage or rejoin their parents, or their children, in a place away from the epicenter of the disease.
It's wrong for Shaun Gilliland, chairman of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, to post an open letter, asking that no one "travel to Essex County from any area at this time."
It's wrong for Sam Hall, chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, to ask second-home owners to stop coming to the county during the pandemic.
"Washington County has NO hospitals and few health care providers," Hall says in his statement. "Those providers we do have are overwhelmed by the current needs of its residents."
You want to see overwhelmed? Go to Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, where earlier this week, 13 people died of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period.
Washington County is at eight active cases, with one person who was sick and has recovered. No deaths.
How long does it take to go from, "We're all in this together," to "You're on your own?"
Gov. Cuomo has said nothing about people traveling to second homes that I know of, and he has rejected a ban on travel from one part of New York to another.
Of course, people who come up from the city should self-quarantine for two weeks at least, maybe more.
We all should be staying at home, unless we're working at an essential job that requires us to go out. We all should be washing our hands and avoiding contact that could lead to infection.
But any one of us, whether we're from Fort Ann or Manhattan, could have the virus right now and not know it.
Any one of us could unknowingly infect other people by getting too close or opening a door or wheeling a shopping cart.
If you agree with Shaun Gilliland and Sam Hall, let me ask you — are you still going to the grocery store?
I am.
We have seen that COVID-19 is no respecter of privilege. Members of Congress have it. Tom Hanks and his wife have it. Prince Charles has it.
Anyone can get it, and anyone can pass it.
Although Gilliland and Hall talk about the lack of health care resources up here, so far our resources have been sufficient, while New York City's are falling desperately short.
It's fair to ask people to be careful. It's unfair to demand they stay where the danger is greatest when they have an alternative.
