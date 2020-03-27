COLUMN: Don't give in to unreasonable fear

How long does it take to go from, "We're all in this together," to "You're on your own?"

Gov. Cuomo has said nothing about people traveling to second homes that I know of, and he has rejected a ban on travel from one part of New York to another.

Of course, people who come up from the city should self-quarantine for two weeks at least, maybe more.

We all should be staying at home, unless we're working at an essential job that requires us to go out. We all should be washing our hands and avoiding contact that could lead to infection.

But any one of us, whether we're from Fort Ann or Manhattan, could have the virus right now and not know it.

Any one of us could unknowingly infect other people by getting too close or opening a door or wheeling a shopping cart.

If you agree with Shaun Gilliland and Sam Hall, let me ask you — are you still going to the grocery store?

I am.

We have seen that COVID-19 is no respecter of privilege. Members of Congress have it. Tom Hanks and his wife have it. Prince Charles has it.

Anyone can get it, and anyone can pass it.