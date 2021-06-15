COLUMN: Disc golf tourney punctuated by an ace

They also get frustrated like us hackers, however, evidenced by a guttural growl let out by Kozloski after smacking a tree just 30 feet from the tee on hole 4. Unlike when I hit that tree, however, he would save par with a great second shot.

On Sunday, Hogan, Sarah Frankenfeld and Hume were also briefly watching the group of pros and reflecting fondly on the sun-splashed weekend tournament — and Crandall Park in general.

And an hour earlier, before the pro-am portion started, Hume told the crowd of players that none of it would have been possible without the tireless efforts of Hogan, who is president of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee.

When asked to comment on the course that really is “her baby,” Hogan without hesitation responded, “I’m really proud of my baby,” followed by a laugh. She then quickly deflected the compliment and said she’s simply good at getting people to help and that all the volunteers deserve the praise.

Sarah Frankenfeld, who created the Beautification Committee website, disc golf course maps and scorecards and has basically been Hogan’s partner, marveled at how packed the park was this weekend.