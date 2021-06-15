COLUMN: Disc golf tourney punctuated by an ace

GLENS FALLS
If I had been recording it, it would have my first viral video.
And it probably should have been.
After all, Glens Falls resident Aaron Frankenfeld had just birdied three holes in a row during Saturday’s recreational portion of the Crandall Park Disc Golf Tournament as we approached hole 3 (we started on 16).
And the scenario was perfect.
His wife, Sarah, who helped organize the event, happened to be walking by the hole when it was his turn to throw. Disc golf course spearhead Elizabeth Hogan was also there, smiling like a proud mother and chatting with me about how happy she was with the turnout.
Oh, and Frankenfeld’s 14-year-old son, Joe, was playing with us, along with former U.S. Rep. Scott Murphy, a regular on the course who lives just across Glen Street.
Frankenfeld stepped onto the padded tee box and launched his pink disc to the right side of the tree-laden fairway.
And just as he wanted it to, it began arcing around trees and back toward the bright yellow goal 215 feet away.
“Get it, get it!” I’m yelling as the arc was bringing it closer and closer to the goal.
Then — CHA-CHING!
We hear the dangling chains of the goal and see the disc settle into the basket for a hole-in-one!
Frankenfeld wheeled around, arms raised triumphantly. Everyone in the group cheered. His wife said something, perhaps slightly sarcastic, about all his “hard work paying off.” For context, despite him long being employed by the Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council, he joked that some people don’t think he works because he plays the course a lot.
“Your life is complete,” Hogan said, also perhaps a little sarcastically, through another big smile.
“I’ve never done that before,” said a wide-eyed Frankenfeld, who grew up playing disc golf in Minnesota and has been a regular on the course since it opened last fall. He did get one 31 years ago in Minnesota, but never at Crandall Park, he said.
Course designer Jaimen Hume called it “course karma” for all Frankenfeld’s volunteer hours helping to build the course.
Apparently, it’s tradition for the witnesses of a hole-in-one to sign the magical disc, so after Sarah retrieved a Sharpie and met us a couple of holes later, we signed away to cement the deed.
Frankenfeld would go on to finish second in his age category with a 2-under-par 52, losing by only one shot. His son, Joe, finished with a 4-over-par 58, also second in his bracket, also by only one stroke.
Me, well I finished with a 7-over-par 61, good for 22nd out of 46 in my age bracket. Murphy finished at 71, and like me, offered self-deprecating jokes about his performance. We got soundly beaten in our group by the Frankenfelds, but Murphy a day later texted about the “great fun” he had.
The Saturday portion of the two-day event saw a combined 169 people participate in the morning learn-to-play portion and the afternoon recreational tournament, Hume said.
On Sunday, another 72 people played in the two-round pro-am portion, when players battled for cash prizes.
For an hour or so in the Sunday morning session, I followed the group of ranked professional players, including Tucker Kozloski of South Glens Falls, who was scorching the course with seven birdies in the first eight holes on the way to a 9-under-par 45 first round.
He would end up finishing second in the pro open category to Jaasan Lasasso of Greenville, who finished the 36-hole event with a 15-under-par 93.
For reference, despite me playing the course probably 30 times, my best score is a 6-over-par 60.
These pros play with bags full of multi-colored discs and they use rosin bags to improve grip. They easily bend their discs around trees — both left and right — and routinely make putts from 30 feet out.
They also get frustrated like us hackers, however, evidenced by a guttural growl let out by Kozloski after smacking a tree just 30 feet from the tee on hole 4. Unlike when I hit that tree, however, he would save par with a great second shot.
On Sunday, Hogan, Sarah Frankenfeld and Hume were also briefly watching the group of pros and reflecting fondly on the sun-splashed weekend tournament — and Crandall Park in general.
And an hour earlier, before the pro-am portion started, Hume told the crowd of players that none of it would have been possible without the tireless efforts of Hogan, who is president of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee.
When asked to comment on the course that really is “her baby,” Hogan without hesitation responded, “I’m really proud of my baby,” followed by a laugh. She then quickly deflected the compliment and said she’s simply good at getting people to help and that all the volunteers deserve the praise.
Sarah Frankenfeld, who created the Beautification Committee website, disc golf course maps and scorecards and has basically been Hogan’s partner, marveled at how packed the park was this weekend.
“I was feeling a little teary when I was walking, handing out water and just seeing everybody at the splash pad, the playground, the pavilion, over at the courts, everybody on the course. I just felt emotional,” she said.
On Monday morning, Hogan was still reflecting and wanting to thank more volunteers and deflect praise. She spoke about how her husband, Robert, has graciously played along with her plans for the park, including building all of the tee boxes in their garage.
She told how Glens Falls High School National Honor Society students were vital at every hole to direct players and keep play moving.
She also spoke about the weather, and how for both the opening of the new splash pad and the disc golf tournament, it was perfect. And she marveled about how on Saturday the course was packed with players — including moms pushing strollers.
“It was just a big Glens Falls day,” she said. “Didn’t it feel like that?”
And despite the pros playing on Sunday, Aaron Frankenfeld had the only hole-in-one of the weekend, by the way.
David Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com