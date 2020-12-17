COLUMN: Creating a permanent memory

When Bella goes to the grocery store, she has to remember to bring her wallet and a mask, and she has to remember where to find them. She has to find her car keys and her glasses. She has to remember how to get to the store.

She has to remember what she needs or have a list of things to buy. She has to make her way around the store, remembering where each item is located. She has to remember where she parked.

Little by little, the disease takes away her capacity to do the things that fill up the hours in an ordinary life. The barrier grows between her and the world of activities, and so she goes out less often, does less, sits at home more, and as a consequence, she stiffens up. Her aches and pains worsen.

She walks the dog, but half an hour of exercise a day isn’t enough. She takes an anti-anxiety drug, which works but makes her sleepy, so she isn’t inclined to do jumping jacks while watching TV.

She is sturdy. She can still outwork me when we’re raking leaves and pulling up weeds, like we were last weekend, taking advantage of a December that had been, to that point, snowless.