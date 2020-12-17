COLUMN: Creating a permanent memory

Early this year, my daughter Zoe and I went together to get tattoos. It was my first, her eighth.
I got my wife’s name, “Bella,” tattooed on my chest in her handwriting. Zoe got the words “Be careful” tattooed on her chest, also in Bella’s handwriting, because that’s what her mom says to her every time she leaves the house.
She has started saying it to me, too.
“Be careful, it’s cold out,” she says, even though it’s 40 degrees out, and she and I grew up in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid, where 40 was balmy.
“Be careful on the roads,” she says, even though I’m driving a mile and a half to the office at speeds not to exceed 30 mph.
She worries more about the people and pets she loves since her diagnosis almost four years ago with younger onset Alzheimer’s disease. She has a hard time leaving our house for more than a couple of hours, because she worries about our puppy, Ringo, and our bunny, Beans, being left alone.
The worry is an element of the invisible barrier that has formed around our house and yard. At first it was barely there, but it has thickened with time, and it takes more of an effort now for Bella to get through it.
You see how critical memory is to moving around in the world when your loved one is trying to operate without it.
When Bella goes to the grocery store, she has to remember to bring her wallet and a mask, and she has to remember where to find them. She has to find her car keys and her glasses. She has to remember how to get to the store.
She has to remember what she needs or have a list of things to buy. She has to make her way around the store, remembering where each item is located. She has to remember where she parked.
Little by little, the disease takes away her capacity to do the things that fill up the hours in an ordinary life. The barrier grows between her and the world of activities, and so she goes out less often, does less, sits at home more, and as a consequence, she stiffens up. Her aches and pains worsen.
She walks the dog, but half an hour of exercise a day isn’t enough. She takes an anti-anxiety drug, which works but makes her sleepy, so she isn’t inclined to do jumping jacks while watching TV.
She is sturdy. She can still outwork me when we’re raking leaves and pulling up weeds, like we were last weekend, taking advantage of a December that had been, to that point, snowless.
She is stubborn, too. She isn't fond of being told what to do. She may forget what she said a few minutes ago, but her feeling about it won't change, and she'll come back to the same point over and over, like a screen door being slammed by the wind.
She remembers what she used to do more clearly than what she does now.
“I walk the dog all the time. I’m very active,” she says.
She doesn’t remember the hours spent sitting in the library, reading a book in which she keeps losing her place, or the hours spent watching the news in the family room. She thinks yesterday’s walk was taken today, or that she was with me when I was down by the canal and saw a bald eagle, then came home and showed her a photo.
But I don’t argue or try to sort things out. I’m glad she’s excited about the eagle, glad she talks about how much she loves the puppy, and how good he is, shortly after he has trashed her slipper with his teeth.
What matters is her happiness, not with the way things are but with the way she believes they are.
I had always shied away from tattoos, but I like catching sight in the bathroom mirror of “Bella” in curvy script across the left side of my chest. Having it there is an affirmation of her existence, against the negative force of Alzheimer's, which is trying to erase her. Putting it there means she will be present every day going forward for the rest of my life, in case one day I forget to say her name.
