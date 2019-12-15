COLUMN: City seeks energy savings for residents

The Common Council on Tuesday moved another step closer to obtaining electricity for residents at a lower cost.
The council adopted a law to become a community choice aggregator, which would allow the city to get power from an alternative supplier while receiving transmission and distribution service from its existing utility.
Louise Gava, community choice aggregator of the Municipal Energy and Gas Alliance, said 14 municipalities including the city of Troy, totaling over 50,000 residents plan to participate.
“The goal is to use that purchasing power and competition in the market to offer better prices, table pries and access to renewable electricity,” she said.
Gava said if the city signed up, residents would automatically be enrolled in the new energy supplier — unless they opt out. They can do that at any time, or opt back in.
The request for proposals should go out in the spring, according to Gava. Residents would be enrolled in the program over the summer and it would be a two- to three-year contract.
Solar for All
The Common Council last week agreed to participate in the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's Solar for All program, which would allow eligible city residents to participate in solar programs without having to install solar panels on their homes.
Instead, projects are developed in sunny off-site locations and participants in the program can receive credits on their energy bills.
Enrolling at least 10 people in this program will allow the city to complete another one of the 10 required steps to become a NYSERDA Clean Energy Community. That can make the city eligible for grants.
The town of Lake George is also considering adopting a Solar for All program.
David Wells, director of community solar for the energy services company Nexamp, told the Lake George Town Board last week that he believes that town residents could save at least 10% on their energy bills through such a program and the town could save you $4,000 on electricity costs for its buildings and streetlights.
The town plans to adopt a formal resolution at its January meeting.
No sign of clutter
The Lake George Town Board has decided to prohibit banners and signs from being hung on the fence that leads into town at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 9L coming off Exit 21.
Town officials had fielded complaints that signs were popping up on that fence and was making it look cluttered and messy. The board issued a moratorium in August and now have included the language some revisions it is making to the zoning code.
Short-term rentals revision
The Lake George Town Board is making some tweaks to its short-term rentals law, which was adopted in November 2018.
Barusch said the town needed to add a provision to be able to revoke the permit if the property gets three violations within 6 months such as an excessive amount of noise complaints, or parking problems, garbage or littering at the property or other issues.
In addition, the town is going to limit the number of people who can stay at properties with inadequate septic systems, as determined by the zoning officer, to two people times the number of bedrooms.
A public hearing on the code revisions will be set for Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.
Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.