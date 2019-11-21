Part of the challenge of coping with Alzheimer’s and other dementias is we’ve normalized them, as if the forgetting and anxiety and loss of abilities are a natural and expected part of getting old instead of the symptoms of a terminal illness.
What happens is subtle, but it is not less awful for unfolding in slow motion. In some ways, what happens with Alzheimer’s is worse than the gut-wrenching grief and shock of a sudden death.
It’s subtle, in the way, for example, getting one less calorie a day to eat would be subtle.
As the caregiver, you bear witness to the decline. You want to support the person you love, but when and how are you supposed to express your grief?
The time never seems right to scream and cry. Instead you fetch a sigh now and then and start to notice your own symptoms — fatigue, nervous twitches, aches and pains. Are these sympathetic reactions or deterioration caused by stress? Or is it that, as you go through the journey into Alzheimer’s with your loved one, you, too, are getting older?
I’ve realized, since Bella and I were plunged into this uncertain sea, that thousands of people are in there with us, treading water. On Wednesday, we were in a doctor’s office in Clifton Park — for something unrelated to Alzheimer's — when a woman recognized me from the paper, said she follows the Alzheimer’s Chronicles and told me about her mother who had the disease.
So many people have called and sent cards and emailed and approached me in the grocery store to talk about their own experiences with a parent or a spouse. So many people are suffering, mostly in silence. If you rolled up all that suffering, it would be a ball of pain as large as the grief for loved ones lost to much more talked-about killers, like cancer.
Over time, just carrying on becomes exhausting. Thursday morning, Bella again said we should have a big holiday party this year.
“I’m sorry. I’m not really in the mood to have parties,” I said.
“I know. I think it’s because you’re depressed,” she said.
She is in the mood to have parties — that is what’s astonishing. Her affectionate, appreciative nature has gotten more so since her diagnosis. She approaches people on the street to make friends with their dogs and with them; she talks about how much she likes her doctors, the contractor who is working on our bathroom, someone we met at a garage sale.
We are a long way from the end of our life together, but she likes to ask me what I’m going to do after she dies. Will I move? Will I remarry?
“I’m not thinking about that. It’s years away, if it happens. Maybe I’ll die first,” I say.
And no to getting remarried, I say, making it into a joke — I can’t go through this again. But it’s true, I can’t. I’ll be all wrung out by then.
