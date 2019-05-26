Hey there, girlie. Got a recipe for you. You any good at shorthand?
It was Tom, the old man I met at the gym who I have sort of adopted into my life. He likes to call me with dirty jokes, bizarre requests (like would I be able to keep his dead cat in my freezer until the ground thaws) and, in this case, recipes.
Tom is no chef. The last culinary instruction he tried to give me started with cooking hamburger meat in the microwave and ended with marmalade jelly.
“No Tom, I don’t want to take down a recipe right now. I am lying on my couch.”
“Alright, now you start by putting some oil in a pan…”
Tom lost his hearing aid months ago. Unable to hear my protests, he plowed on happily.
“... and you take a green pepper and an onion and you chop it up... you writing this down?”
I mumble something that sounded like an affirmative and begin mimicking shorthand to make the ruse more believable.
I had a pile of Tom’s books in the trunk of my minivan, which is nothing new these days. Tom is a collector with indiscriminate tastes. I don’t think he has ever met a secondhand book he didn’t like and want to keep. And for a long time, he did just that.
From Hawking’s “A Brief History of Time” to “Meditation for Dummies.” From “How to Prepare for the SATs” to a 1984 weight lifting book by Arnold Schwarzenegger, featuring mustached men in shorty shorts, Tom gave them all a home.
I didn’t realize how he worked his practice of book acquirement until I spent an afternoon with him and he pulled four books from the tool bag he uses as a gym satchel.
“Where did you get those books?” I asked.
“Ummm, well I...,” he said, like a cat lady getting caught with a fresh tabby in her purse. “I picked up these when we stopped at the ER. And these I got from the waiting room at…”
But eventually Tom’s tiny home reached its book saturation point. I told Tom if he gave me some, I could donate them.
A few days later he gave me 98 books. Those were just the ones he had stored in his car. His driving around material so to speak.
And so it began, twice a week, Tom began giving me books.
From “Birds of the World” to “Tanks of WWII.” Vonnegut to Patterson. Crocheting to cooking.
I set a goal of 300 books. Then raised it to 500.
You can almost hear the poor book donation bin near my home moan as my minivan of Tom’s tomes approaches.
I raised the goal to 1,000 books. Then 1,200.
“Then you crack open a nice can of mushrooms...” said Tom continuing with his recipe.
We are up to 1,596 books so far.
I have another two bags in my trunk waiting to be added to that number.
“Did you get this recipe from a book?” I called into the phone, feeling I had to ask.
“Nah, I made it up,” said Tom. “No book needed.”
“Now if you want the recipe for my hot dogs with my secret weapon sauce… are you writing this down?”
