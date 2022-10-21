COLUMN: Brilliant!: Foliage season offers unprecedented color

Am I alone, or would you agree this foliage season is the most vibrant you’ve ever seen?

For weeks now, my jaw has been dropping, culminating on our trip through Hartford and Granville last Sunday.

Around every corner and over every hill was another blast of almost fluorescent sun-drenched bright oranges and reds and yellows.

“We totally agree,” said Kathy Miller, who along with husband Ron, operate Love is on Lake George boat tours. “We were just out two days ago and everyone agreed the colors on Pilot Knob were absolutely breathtaking.”

Miller is an official “leaf peeper” for I Love New York, which she said she loves, in part because it “forces you to look up and take notice.”

Ron Miller said in addition to being a particularly colorful, the sun has been out — a lot — making the leaves even more vibrant.

“When the sky is gray, you just don’t get that look of the colors,” he said. “It has been spectacular.”

And the colors have been brilliant everywhere in the region.

Riding my bicycle through the streets of Glens Falls and Queensbury, I have been constantly stopping to snap pictures.

Riding my motorcycle deeper north into Warren County provided similar stunning scenes, as did a boat ride on Lake George and a drive through Washington County to visit my camp in Tinmouth, Vermont.

Granville Mayor Paul Labas has seen a lot of beautiful foliage in his life in rural Granville, but he said “everybody is talking about how bright the leaves are this year.”

He said he worried because of a lack of summer rain that the season wouldn’t be great.

“I think the rain we had in September may have helped. Either way, it’s the best I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Laura McDermott, a berry specialist for Cornell Cooperative Extension in Washington County, said Labas’ theory is probably pretty close. She, too, was worried that the dry summer would make for dull foliage, but she said cooler temperatures and rain in late August in September can likely be thanked for the brilliance.

This fall has been more typical, temperature-wise, leading chlorophyll in the leaves to die off quicker and leave the other pigments, which were bolstered by a very sunny summer to blossom, she said.

“It really has been beautiful. It really has been,” she said, adding that the fruit crops have also been very strong this year.

Hot air balloon pilot Mike Delsignore, from Ballooning Adventures in Washington County, said his passengers have definitely been treated to more color than usual, adding that he, too, can’t recall a more colorful foliage season in his 28 years of piloting.

And he said there’s nothing like seeing it from a balloon.

“The fields are all still really green so you have these huge green patches and then all the color surrounding it,” he said. “They’re just amazed by the color.”

Spencer Montgomery, co-owner of West Mountain Ski Area in Queensbury, said the colors and nice weather translated into big crowds for the mountain’s annual two-weekend Fall Festival.

“We definitely set new attendance records,” he said, adding that the parking lot was full both of the last two weekends. “And the lines for the scenic chairlift rides, I’ve never seen anything like it. It went from the lift to the parking lot.”

Montgomery said he isn’t sure why the leaves were so spectacular, speculating that it was just “a perfect combination of temperature and moisture.”

Dave Garvoille, business development manager at Hicks Orchard in Granville, contrasted this year’s vibrant foliage with last year’s dull season.

“The leaves never changed! They went from green to brown and then on the ground,” he said.

Dan Wilson, owner of the orchard, said the gorgeous foliage only helps his business, which is having a great year.

“When the colors are off, tourists, especially over the Columbus Day weekend, are less likely to drive up and most of the weather forecasters offer foliage forecasts,” he said. “It really was extraordinary this year.”

Although the northern regions of the area are now past peak, southern areas are at the peak, according to the state’s I Love New York foliage report.