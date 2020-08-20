COLUMN: Back to (virtual) class

I said I could right then.

She explained that class participation is tough for her, but that she wanted me to know she was engaged. We had a great conversation and I can tell she’s conscientious and intelligent and made me want to work closely with her.

The introductions they posted as an ice-breaking assignment were great, too, and I learned they some were born in France and Nigeria and Texas. One loves “Trailer Park Boys,” another Pink Floyd and another K-pop (it’s Korean pop music if you don’t know, like I didn’t).

They were engaged and eager to learn.

I wasn’t sure that would be the case.

Then the kicker happened while I was walking the dog later that afternoon. I got a Facebook friend request from a former student, whom I described to the young mom in the class minutes earlier because he became a dad in college and was juggling classes, work, a serious party schedule and a new baby.

I messaged him telling him how odd it was because I had just mentioned his situation when I was telling the new student she should blog about her situation, like he did 13 years ago.

He’s a teacher now, the baby girl is now 13 and he also has a 6-year-old boy.