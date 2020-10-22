COLUMN: As caregiver, mostly I'm a witness

But I wasn’t so gracious at first: “You know you can’t do that,” I said, after I got home and found her bent over a sink filled with water and shreds of Brussels sprouts. “This has happened before.”

Emotional consistency is as impossible for me now as it was before February of 2017, when the doctor diagnosed Bella with younger onset Alzheimer’s disease.

The caregiver experience is like living in an improv troupe. I never know what I’ll hear when my phone rings at work, what will be happening when I get home, what Bella will talk about in the middle of the night, what she will remember and forget, what she can do or not do — and I never know how I’ll react.

Many of us are gliding around, distracted, along a road of grief, watching our beloved struggle with a terminal disease. I don’t know how everyone else copes.

One way I cope is by writing this column. It allows me to get out my experiences and put them in some sort of order, which helps me move on.

It’s a privilege I have, to present the experience from my point of view, to choose what to write and what to leave out, and it’s impossible for me to be fair to Bella in this process, to convey the difficulty of her struggle or the extent of her courage — because I don’t know. I’m not living it.