COLUMN: As caregiver, mostly I'm a witness

Bella has to bear the psychological burden of Alzheimer’s disease, knowing her mental capacity is being diminished, trying every day to hold her own and having her efforts undermined in ways she doesn’t see coming.
She walks the 6-month-old puppy (an important task), but then gets lost in the neighborhood or in Cole’s Woods.
She shops for groceries, but the other day couldn’t find her car in the parking lot for 45 minutes.
She cooks delicious dinners but recently forgot about our old plumbing and put too many Brussels sprouts through the garbage disposal.
Each episode is like a reminder shouted in her face: “You’re not OK!”
Each is followed by a few minutes of silent sitting, eyes red, a few complaints and a sniffle or two. Then she pushes ahead.
She accepts reality, that her brain is being throttled, a tiny bit tighter every day.
She apologizes, as if I’m the one facing a tunnel of increasingly difficult days, chasing a vanishing capacity to think.
“I’m so sorry about the sink,” she says, for the fourth or fifth time, after we have called a plumber and had the line cleaned out.
“It worked out well,” I say. “We found a good plumber.”
But I wasn’t so gracious at first: “You know you can’t do that,” I said, after I got home and found her bent over a sink filled with water and shreds of Brussels sprouts. “This has happened before.”
Emotional consistency is as impossible for me now as it was before February of 2017, when the doctor diagnosed Bella with younger onset Alzheimer’s disease.
The caregiver experience is like living in an improv troupe. I never know what I’ll hear when my phone rings at work, what will be happening when I get home, what Bella will talk about in the middle of the night, what she will remember and forget, what she can do or not do — and I never know how I’ll react.
Many of us are gliding around, distracted, along a road of grief, watching our beloved struggle with a terminal disease. I don’t know how everyone else copes.
One way I cope is by writing this column. It allows me to get out my experiences and put them in some sort of order, which helps me move on.
It’s a privilege I have, to present the experience from my point of view, to choose what to write and what to leave out, and it’s impossible for me to be fair to Bella in this process, to convey the difficulty of her struggle or the extent of her courage — because I don’t know. I’m not living it.
Every weekday, she has to make her way alone through the hours of the morning and afternoon, taking on ordinary tasks that are getting harder, not giving in to depression.
Sometimes, like today, I return to what I’ve written and hate it. “Bella keeps messing up and I have to deal with it” — that is what I see, when the truth is, she is making heroic efforts to keep up while I just skate along.
She tries so hard, and her beautiful spirit that continues to radiate love — to our puppy, to our bunny, to our children, to me — cannot be quenched. That is what I am lucky enough to experience. That is what I get — her lovely smiles and her keeping all my shirts and pants ironed and her finding ways to make delicious dinners — while she copes alone with this disease.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
