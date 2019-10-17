Some of Christopher Baldwin’s first comic strips promoted a tofu factory where his parents worked while he was growing up in Greenfield, Massachusetts.
Now 36, Baldwin went on to work for Mad magazine, have one graphic novel published and a second one sold to Simon & Schuster. He has a website (baldwinpage.com) that overflows with fantastic and funny work, and last year he won the Toonie award for Cartoonist of the Year. He also has created a graphic novel about, of all places, Glens Falls.
The book’s title is “Glens Falls,” and it explores the city’s arts and cultural organizations through a daylong tour undertaken by two characters, a young man and woman, that Baldwin created. The rest of the book's characters are real people — Kim Harvish, Tim Weidner, Todd DeGarmo, Erin Coon, Jenny Hutchinson, Jennifer Brink, Jacquiline Touba, Heather Hickland, Russell Serrianne, William Belcher and David Francis — and one of the pleasures of the book, for we local readers, is seeing people you know captured faithfully in talk, gesture and appearance.
Another pleasure, probably the biggest one, is soaking in Baldwin’s drawings as his characters — Wyatt and Beatrice — wend their way around the city on foot, from the Folklife Center to the Chapman Historical Museum, the Hyde Collection and Shirt Factory, passing the Civil War monument and City Hall and other landmarks we who live here see all the time, but never like this, in pen and ink.
Baldwin’s drawings are wonderfully detailed and accurate, but friendly and inviting, too. Like his people, the city is shown in its everyday, rumpled and lived-in state.
Baldwin lived in Glens Falls from 2012 to 2016.
“I moved there and was welcomed into the arts community right away,” he said.
He had been living for about 10 years on the West Coast, in Portland, Oregon, and then Olympia, Washington, where he had found the arts community more hermetic than here.
“People were just a little more protective of their own space. But Glens Falls just welcomed me in,” he said.
He became fascinated by the arts and historical organizations — the number of them and their quality — and decided to apply for a state arts grant to create a book that would explore the history of the organizations and the work they do. “Glens Falls” is the result.
You have free articles remaining.
The grant was supposed to be for a year, Baldwin said, but he started on the interviews more than three years ago and just finished the book in August.
The taped interviews came first in his process. Then he transcribed the interviews and edited them, checking back with his subjects to make sure he was being accurate.
Once he had a script, he walked around the city, taking photographs of the settings. Then he inked each panel, added wash and matched the panels with the script.
About a day's worth of work is represented by one page of panels in the 122-page book (the grant was for 50 pages), he said.
“I know it’s going to be mostly appealing to people in Glens Falls. But I’m hoping other towns might find value in it” — specifically in seeing how a small city has nurtured and supported such a variety of cultural institutions.
Baldwin lives in Roswell, New Mexico, now with his partner, Cedra, a painter. He supports himself through his creative work. His latest book deal allowed him to pay off his last credit card, a milestone, he said.
On his website, he posts four strips a week of his comic strip, “Spacetrawler,” an inventive and colorful mashup of sci-fi adventure and deadpan humor that features space creatures and funny-looking humans.
He usually does not work very far ahead, he said, but he has been stocking up on future strips recently because he’s taking about three weeks off to come east, participate in the Chronicle Book Fair on Nov. 3 and give a talk in the Folklife Center a few days later.
He’s also going to finally get out of storage the stuff he accumulated while in Glens Falls — “modern life,” he said — but his book shows how much more than that he acquired while living here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.