Alzheimer's Chronicles

This is part of an ongoing series of columns and podcasts being done by Bella and Will Doolittle about living with younger onset Alzheimer's disease, which Bella was diagnosed with in 2017. The latest podcast, in which Will speaks with two members of the Glens Falls Hospital Center of Excellence for Alzheimer's about finding outside help when you're a caregiver for a loved one with Alzheimer's, can be found online at poststar.com/highlights.