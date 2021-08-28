I expected to stand out in a crowd from time to time.

At stops in Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming, I was often the only person in a store or a lobby wearing a face mask. It was an awkward feeling.

This 5,800-mile, two-week road trip to Las Vegas and back took place with the delta variant surging all over the country. I didn't want to become a COVID victim while I was on the road, even if it was only a mild illness. My nightmare was getting quarantined in a roadside hotel in someplace like Mitchell, South Dakota.

So the mask was on any time I was indoors. I had wondered if, somewhere along the line, somebody would make a remark or a joke about it, but that never happened. Everyone was respectful.

The reason for the road trip was simple: I needed to get to Las Vegas for a convention, and I couldn't imagine wearing the mask for a full day of air travel. By car, I only needed to mask up for short stretches of time.

I feared I would run into heavy traffic as Americans took to the road for vacations, but that was not the case. If anything, traffic was lighter than I'd seen in previous road trips. I had no trouble booking hotel rooms.

Maybe it was the route I chose. With landslides complicating travel through the Rocky Mountains, the trip out was a southerly course that took me through St. Louis, Oklahoma City and Albuquerque. Much of it followed the historic path of old Route 66.

It meant long days of driving, but also a chance to take in the geography of America. Like the table-top smooth flat lands of the Texas panhandle ...

Or the red, brown and green hues of the landscape in New Mexico ...

Another sight you can't miss is "help wanted" signs all along the way — at gas stations, stores, restaurants, and most noticeably, on the backs of trucks.

The labor shortage appeared to be in play during a stop in Elkhart, Indiana. I waited in line at a McDonald's drive-thru for 20 minutes, finally giving up on a line that never moved. I spent another 15 minutes in line at Burger King. When I asked about it at the window, the man said they'd had only two people to run the place all week.

Sin City for 3 days

The face masks were on in Las Vegas, always and everywhere. There had been a lot of COVID deaths over the summer and hotels were quite stringent about requiring face coverings. Compliance was high, though dangling a cigarette from your lips at the slot machine seems to be a license for leaving the mask down.

I couldn't get over how strange it looked, seeing this mass of people — screaming at the craps table, dressed up for club-hopping, scanning monitors at the sports book — all covered in masks. It didn't stop anybody from having fun.

I didn't partake of the fun. That quarantine room in Mitchell, South Dakota, was always on my mind. I attended sessions at the Associated Press Sports Editors convention and spent the rest of the time in my hotel room with a hefty book ("The Conquering Tide," by Ian Toll), annoyed by a faint odor I couldn't track down.

Still, there was some anxiety about the virus. Las Vegas hotels are built to bring crowds together. You have to go through the casino to go anywhere. Sooner or later you end up in a crowded elevator.

After three days I was back on the road. The first stop was Salt Lake City, where smoke from wildfires made it constantly smell as if there were a burning wood pile in the neighborhood. It's a beautiful city with the Wasatch Range in the background, but smoke and rain conspired to hide everything from view.

Driving north, that odd smell from the hotel room was in the car for a while. I recalled something about a changing sense of smell being a sign of COVID infection, then forgot about it when the smell went away.

More worrisome, I went to bed that night with a runny nose and a queasy feeling in my stomach. I woke up in the middle of the night with a splitting headache.

Now what?

It felt like a migraine. There were possible explanations for all the other symptoms — the runny nose (sinus issues), the stomach (bad food), the strange smell (whatever).

But how could I know this wasn't the vanguard of a COVID infection? What happens if I hit the road and it gets worse in the middle of nowhere?

The rusty fog of a migraine makes it difficult to reason. Every thought drags through the brain attached to a ball and chain. The options clanked around inside my head as I lay in bed with a wet washcloth over my forehead that morning.

The safe play was to stay put, wait it out, see what happens. But that would trash my itinerary and leave me stuck in a big city a long way from home.

The fear of being left behind won out over the fear of movement. I took the maximum migraine medicine, plus a couple of Tylenol, and hit the road. After a couple of shaky hours, the headache faded away; the other symptoms were gone. Thankfully.

I went north to Wyoming for a night before hopping on Interstate 90 and riding it all the way back to the Northeast. That included an overnight stay in Mitchell, South Dakota, which was uneventful.

The only real touristy thing I did was visit Mount Rushmore. It was strangely disappointing. I thought the presidential sculptures would cover the whole side of a mountain, when in fact, they are just a part of it.

It wasn't all bad. Having just turned 62, I only had to pay half price. My first senior citizens discount.

The use of masks varied greatly from state to state. During my 14 hours in Casper, Wyoming, I only saw one other person wearing a mask. In a Target store in Middleton, Wisconsin, everyone had them on. Other places were a mix.

Random observations

Other observations from this tour of America:

A sign: Seen along a highway in the Midwest: "Hitchhikers may be escaped inmates." Yikes.

Worst toll booth in America: The Chicago Skyway. I had to rip the E-ZPass off the windshield and hold it up to a scanner on a machine to my left. This didn't work until an employee came by to hold it at just the right distance and angle. All the while Frank Sinatra's "My Kind of Town" is blaring from the speaker. Ridiculous.

Weather report: I feared the worst making this trip during the summer, but it was only hot in and around Las Vegas, where it was 106 degrees. Daytime highs in New Mexico and Wyoming were in the 60s.

On display: Weatherford, Oklahoma, offers an unusual exhibit in its downtown Heritage Park — a giant blade from a wind turbine.

UN tour: International travel is tough these days, but the first half of the trip took me past Paris (Illinois), Brazil (Indiana) and Cuba (Missouri).

Unusual announcement: Taking a side trip on the Rail Runner Express from Albuquerque to Santa Fe, the conductor announced that photography is prohibited while traveling through Native American lands. Fortunately, that came after passing the Sandia Mountains.

Gotta hold it: In the Northeast, we're used to seeing rest areas every 30 to 50 miles. Out West, it can be 100 miles or more between them. This is problematic for men with aging bladders.

Living high: Once you've (legally) gone 80 mph in South Dakota, everything else in life is slow.

Finally: I ate all of my meals in the car, to avoid contact with others. Jimmy John's, IHOP and Waffle House were the most frequently used restaurants. The last stop before home was the Waffle House in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania.

