COLUMN: A namesake met, a transatlantic bond made

We heard everything from Nirvana and the Sex Pistols to Fleetwood Mac, Bob Marley and, of course, the Beatles.

Then it was time for Kirsti to play a few songs. It’d been a while since I’d seen her play, so I loved it. I feel a little bad, too, because I know she felt like she had to play and was nervous, but I’m considering it my big Christmas present.

And when Sarah joined her to harmonize on “Hallelujah,” the place seemed really pleased. I was proud.

Pub operator Colin Hurle, who I’m told is also an accomplished drummer, came right up to me, telling me about the lump in his throat that he said he never gets.

“They were brilliant,” he said in a follow-up chat last week. “Especially together. They were both good, but together they were outstanding. The harmonies were amazing.”

But England Dave’s buddy Mark “Parf” Parfitt stole the show, jumping up on the bar and belting out “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac as the room pulsed.