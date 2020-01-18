COLUMN: A namesake met, a transatlantic bond made

You are about to read what can happen when you mix social media with two quirky guys named Dave Blow who dared to try something — and who have families willing to go along with the madness.
A drunken 2012 Facebook friend request from a Dave Blow in England to all the Dave Blows in the world recently led to a Jan. 3 Blow family union in a town called Radstock, located just outside of Bath and an 80-minute train ride from London.
And when England Dave Blow, over breakfast, answered “Gold Rush” as his favorite TV show when questioned by this American Dave Blow from Queensbury, my jaw literally dropped and I howled in laughter with my wife and two girls.
Now I was sure we were somehow related.
I howled because — judge me if you will — “Gold Rush” is a must-see, always DVR’d treasure hunt I’ve been hooked on since it started.
England Dave is hooked too.
But I and everyone else quickly realized our similarities were far more than “Gold Rush.”
He’s bald. He likes to laugh and make others laugh. He likes to have a pint, has a bad back, loves traveling and camping with family and cherishes loyal friends, many of whom I got to meet at his local pub later that night.
He also shares a bizarre last name that always has to be spelled and always conjures up snickers and crude jokes.
There’s a bond there for sure.
“It wouldn’t be the same if it was John Smith, would it?” he quipped in a follow-up chat.
And, like me, he loves a good story.
Telling one.
Hearing one.
And creating one.
Trepidation
So, who does something like this? Who responds to random same-named person and then decides to drag his family 3,300 miles to meet him?
Well, I do, I guess.
But it took a little convincing to make it happen.
My wife, youngest daughter and I had already planned to go to Europe for a late Christmas with my oldest daughter, who is teaching English in Spain.
I suggested we meet England Dave as part of it.
None were psyched.
My 22-year-old daughter, Kirsti, was diplomatic, saying she was worried that with only four days to see us, England Dave would take up basically two of them. She also worried about who England Dave actually was.
“You really can’t tell much about somebody based on their Facebook profile, so I was a little worried we’d meet him and be disappointed when we got there, but have no way to back out because we were in Bath,” she said. “But I knew it was important to you, so I felt ultimately supportive — I guess.”
Glowing endorsement, right?
My youngest daughter, Sarah, was a little more ruthless and bristled at the mere mention of England Dave in the days leading up to it. She clearly felt my scheme to meet my namesake was ripping the family vacation apart.
“I was really frustrated at first because we have such a neat familial dynamic and we were getting that back again and you were like, ‘Oh, we’re going to meet this stranger and hang with his crew,’ and I was like ugh,” 19-year-old Sarah said. “I worried it was going to take away from our family as a whole.”
Can you feel the pressure?
And my wife, Tania, who has given me a lengthy leash throughout our 27-year-marriage, also had reservations but didn’t really reveal them until I asked after we got home.
Despite early skepticism, the more she heard me talk about him and the Facebook posts he’d make about family and friends, the more comfortable she got with the idea.
“Plus, I knew you’d be a whiny b*#@& about it if we didn’t go along,” she said, half scowling and half-smiling.
On the other side of the pond, England Dave’s wife, Julie, said she had seen enough posts of mine to feel relatively at ease that we weren’t some crazies coming to invade her hometown.
She had also watched videos of Kirsti singing.
“She seemed like a nice girl and I thought, he can’t be that bad,” said Julie, a scientist who interestingly formerly worked to set up giant biospheres called the Eden Project in nearby Cornwall.
But while not nervous, she was still surprised.
“When he said you were coming over, I thought, ‘Surely not!’ Coming all the way from there to Radstock. It’s not exactly the prettiest place in the world. I thought, ‘Oh, my God, the Blows are coming,’” she said.
But she also said she has grown accustomed to her husband’s never-ending schemes to meet people, so this Dave Blow quest fit right in.
“He’s ultra-sociable,” she said of her husband, a former paramedic who now works in medical training. “On occasion, say we’re away camping and we go into a pub, we’ll look around and assess people and say, ‘They look like they might be interesting, let’s go prey on them.’ And go over and have a good chat.”
Their 27-year-old son, River, confided to me days after our meeting that he worried we’d be wallflowers and that he would be awkwardly forced to entertain us.
“I was surprised how confident your entire family was. I assumed you’d be like some quiet people,” he said with a laugh.
The meeting
As we toted our luggage out of the Bath train station, England Dave was seated on a bench right in front of us. He jumped up after recognizing us. We did obligatory awkward hugs and proceeded on foot to find our Airbnb to drop off luggage and then to find a bite to eat.
It was during that late breakfast that I think fears on both sides subsided. We talked about music (his wife has a picture with Ozzy Osbourne!), family, TV, Bath, the U.S., politics, food — and our funky last name.
He revealed that he named his boys odd first names — River, Raffiki and Kuani — to “take the weight off” because of the bizarre last name that he was picked on mercilessly about as a kid.
My entire family can surely relate.
It was also during this breakfast that I learned he loved “Gold Rush,” and we bonded even more closely.
We loved hearing that amazing British accent as he excitedly told us about himself and asked about us.
“It was a funny, surreal experience. It felt like a weird date at first. … Mom, Sarah and I hung back and let you guys do your thing,” Kirsti said.
He toured us around Bath a little bit and dropped us off at the historic Roman Baths the city is known for, vowing to pick us up at 6 p.m. to take us to two ancient cider pubs — one that dates back 700 years and the other 400 years.
In between meetings, he also posted on Facebook that the American Blows had arrived saying: “For the first time in my life, I have met another Dave Blow. Pleased to find out that American Dave Blow and his family are really nice people.”
He would confide in me later that he was really relieved after meeting us.
“I was so incredibly worried you were going to be stereotypical Americans, with Trump supporter hats on. But you were really nice people who were entirely normal,” he said.
He picked us up at 6 as planned and drove us into the countryside to visit 700-year-old The George Inn and then Tucker’s Grave Inn, which, combined, have been serving cider for 1,100 years.
Interestingly, and perfect for this story, a drawing on the wall at Tucker's Grave Inn had a painting depicting a street scene of yesteryear and, in between Nell’s Café and General Groceries, was J. Blow’s tobacco and sweets shop.
It would be at that stop where we would exchange gifts — and I felt inferior.
England Dave used a lathe to handcraft a beautiful wooden bowl, with an abalone-like painted strip around it and Morse code engraving on the bottom that spelled our initials DB.
I brought him a Glens Falls baseball cap and bottle koozie that looked like a Glens Falls football uniform, and two copies of the column I wrote about the adventure.
He looked great in the hat and wore it proudly all night, and he was really happy with the original article, but he won the gift exchange.
I’m hoping this story hanging on his wall will even it out.
The grand entrance
After visiting the two ancient cider houses, we dropped off Dave’s car at his home, a five-minute walk to the pub.
As we approached, his family and some friends greeted us next to a chalkboard out front asking: “Who is the real Dave Blow?”
We walked into the Railway Inn to be met by all his buddies wearing — wait for it — England Dave Blow masks.
We greeted them, shook hands, grabbed a pint, laughed, visited, posed for pictures and repeated. Then the music started and their neighborhood pub, like countless neighborhood pubs in towns everywhere, jumped to life in a Blow family bash.
The next four hours were a blur of names and faces and live music and pints. His buddies, Cliff, Parf, Stun, Steve, Packy, Sheldon, Jim and others, were taking turns singing, then chatting us up.
I had long chats with some of their wives, too, including Sam and Tracy.
And some of their sons were also singing and playing.
We heard everything from Nirvana and the Sex Pistols to Fleetwood Mac, Bob Marley and, of course, the Beatles.
Then it was time for Kirsti to play a few songs. It’d been a while since I’d seen her play, so I loved it. I feel a little bad, too, because I know she felt like she had to play and was nervous, but I’m considering it my big Christmas present.
And when Sarah joined her to harmonize on “Hallelujah,” the place seemed really pleased. I was proud.
Pub operator Colin Hurle, who I’m told is also an accomplished drummer, came right up to me, telling me about the lump in his throat that he said he never gets.
“They were brilliant,” he said in a follow-up chat last week. “Especially together. They were both good, but together they were outstanding. The harmonies were amazing.”
But England Dave’s buddy Mark “Parf” Parfitt stole the show, jumping up on the bar and belting out “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac as the room pulsed.
I think it was about that time that Sarah, without being asked, jumped behind the bar to “help” Hurle and his wife, Angie, serve drinks. I wasn’t sure if she angered them or not, but I was assured later that she hadn’t. In fact, as memorable as the Dave Blows are, England Dave said Sarah stole the show. And the pub did so well that night, Dave said they paid off his tab.
England Dave’s buddy Cliff said the American Blows essentially got to be part of their friend group’s “Friday club, currently called the ‘Railway Gym,’ where we talk rubbish and rip into each other and normally have a local band on.”
The masks were an idea hatched in a prior “gym” trip, he said.
“I hope you enjoyed us as much as we enjoyed you and your family and I hope you are lucky enough to have our kind of pub where everyone gets hugs when they leave,” he said in a follow-up chat.
And Parfitt, the bar-top singer, got back to me, too, calling England Dave a “totally top geezer great friend who is always there for great bit of debate and a giggle.”
He said his buddy is still talking about the Blow visit.
“I think it made his year,” he said.
As for my family?
The girls, at midnight, didn’t want to leave. Like really didn’t want to leave, with Sarah actually shedding tears at the thought.
But after one slightly inebriated but amazing Blow family picture, we hopped into an Uber and headed back to Bath.
“I hate to admit it, after what I said, but I really enjoyed myself. The night in Bath was one on my favorites. English Dave is an awesome person and one I’d like to get to know more,” Sarah said a week later.
Kirsti was happy, too, and so was my wife, a huge Fleetwood Mac fan, whose highlight was Parf’s bar performance.
Dave’s wife, Julie, called it “brilliant.”
“I loved it. I was really glad everybody came because everybody was really curious. When I got into work the next day, they were all asking: How did it go? Did the Blows turn up?” she said with a laugh.
And there’s a chance of a Blow reunion on this side of the Atlantic too. England Dave is an avid camper and is now pondering an Adirondack camping trip, which could include a visit or two to local pubs allowing him to meet my crew.
“I’d like to see your life as well,” he said in a recent call. “You’ve gone from a Facebook acquaintance to somebody I know. Thanks so much for making such an effort to come down here and see some drunkard who sent out a friend request. I really appreciate it, I really do,” he said with a huge laugh.
David Blow is a professor of media and communication at Castleton University and former full-time reporter and assistant city editor for The Post-Star.