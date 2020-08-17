COLUMN: A duffer in cargo shorts plays through

I have lived in the area for 30 years and hacked my way through hundreds of rounds of golf at various courses in the region, but never at the private, historic Glens Falls Country Club — until Friday.

The only other time I was on the course was sledding with friends three decades ago at 23, before liability concerns made that no longer a possibility.

I was nervous to play there.

My only exposure to country club life was from the movie “Caddyshack,” and growing up in rural Vermont, the son of a non-golfing carpenter and a school teacher, it is foreign to me.

I had been asked to play there once before, but I would have been playing with one friend and two people I didn’t know. I feared my game wouldn’t measure up, so I declined.

You see, despite my hundreds of rounds of golf, I’m not good.

I don’t have a golf brain, as anyone who has played with me can attest. I was better at baseball and basketball, sports where you don’t have time to overthink. I frequently try to change eight aspects of my swing — while swinging, which is a bad recipe for success.