COLUMN: A duffer in cargo shorts plays through

I have lived in the area for 30 years and hacked my way through hundreds of rounds of golf at various courses in the region, but never at the private, historic Glens Falls Country Club — until Friday.
The only other time I was on the course was sledding with friends three decades ago at 23, before liability concerns made that no longer a possibility.
I was nervous to play there.
My only exposure to country club life was from the movie “Caddyshack,” and growing up in rural Vermont, the son of a non-golfing carpenter and a school teacher, it is foreign to me.
I had been asked to play there once before, but I would have been playing with one friend and two people I didn’t know. I feared my game wouldn’t measure up, so I declined.
You see, despite my hundreds of rounds of golf, I’m not good.
I don’t have a golf brain, as anyone who has played with me can attest. I was better at baseball and basketball, sports where you don’t have time to overthink. I frequently try to change eight aspects of my swing — while swinging, which is a bad recipe for success.
Adding to the nerves of playing there is that I also don’t look the part, and realized minutes before I had to leave Friday that all I own are cargo shorts, which a friend told me might not be allowed.
Ian Saunders, the member who invited me, essentially told me I would be OK as long as they weren’t the khaki cargos. Thankfully, in addition to my probably 10 pairs of khaki cargos, I have one blue pair.
I also wore a very salty, faded old Boston Red Sox hat.
I stood out, I’m sure.
But as nervous as I was, I was also excited. I had long been told that the course is difficult but perfectly manicured. It hosted a PGA tour event decades ago, and was just named number 95 of Golfweek’s Top 200 Classic Golf Courses, friends said.
I was excited for the challenge but pretty certain it would eat me alive (see “not good” above).
But Saunders, grandson of Glens Falls notables Dick and Kay Saunders, assured me we were there to have fun. No expectations, thankfully.
We were also playing with a longtime friend, Matt Caimano, who grew up playing there as a teen, and another first-timer like me, Wayne Havens.
I met Saunders and Havens as servers at Fenimore’s in The Queensbury Hotel, where we eat frequently and often enjoy live music.
They duo seemed excited to hang out with us outside of the server-patron setting, and Caimano and I felt the same.
After nearly chipping in for a birdie on the first hole, it got worse, as expected, and despite some decent shots and decent putts for a change, I careened to a 35-over-par 106, as expected.
I was worst out of the four, but I did have fun. The pressure was low and people were friendly.
And the course was everything everybody told me: picturesque, perfectly manicured, hilly and difficult. Holes 1 and 18 cross water in plain view from the clubhouse, and the fairways are as tight as some local greens.
It also featured a who’s who of local notables, from car dealership and radio station owners to local economic development officials.
Oh, and there was a $500,000 sports car in the lot, not far from my 2008 Toyota pickup with roll-down windows.
I hope to play it again some day — and do better. But if I don’t, at least I can check that off my to-do list and, hopefully, the course is no worse for wear as a result of my visit. I also will purchase a pair of non-cargos, just in case.
David Blow is a former full-time Post-Star reporter and editor who now freelances and teaches Media and Communication at Castleton University.
