Collins sworn in as Glens Falls mayor

GLENS FALLS — New Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins assured city residents his administration would encourage inclusive practices going forward, despite having to limit the number of audience members at his swearing-in ceremony.

"Unfortunately, due to the rise in COVID cases, we had to limit the number of attendees today. I am truly sorry for that," Collins said. "My administration will be about increasing participation, not limiting it."

The Glens Falls Common Council held the first meeting of the year on Saturday to swear in Collins and the members of the council.

The ceremony at City Hall was limited to family and friends of the appointees, after Collins announced the cancellation of the public event and reception to follow at the Morgan & Co. Restaurant.

Mayor Collins thanked his successors Dan Hall and Jack Diamond, as well as his fellow Common Council members, for being a part of his growth and helping him easily transition into office.

Other members of Collins' administration were sworn in at the ceremony on New Year's Day.

Jim Clark Jr. was sworn in to the office of councilman-at-large, Edward Donohue, Ward 1 councilman; Robert Landry, Ward 2 councilman; Diana Palmer, Ward 3 councilwoman; Mary Gooden, Ward 5 councilwoman, as well as the new Deputy City Clerk Zoe Morgan and City Clerk Megan Nolin.

Ward 4 Councilman Benjamin Lapham did not attend after testing positive for COVID.

The official ceremony was followed by the first Common Council meeting of the new year, which outlined the roles of city employees, Public Works Department employees, along with the fire and police chiefs.

