Collins limits in-person attendance at swearing-in ceremony, citing COVID surge

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Mayor-elect Bill Collins has decided to limit attendance at Saturday's swearing-in ceremony and organizational Common Council meeting because of rising COVID cases in the area.

“We were really hoping that we could have a public ceremony where anyone who wished to could attend,” Collins said in a news release. “But the health and safety of all must be our first priority and with COVID running rampant, I decided it wasn’t wise to assemble a large crowd indoors for this ceremony.”

Only the mayor and Common Council members being sworn in and their families may attend in-person, Collins said.

All others may watch the proceedings on the city’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-fF3QCwpDqm6PiF5RouDag

The planned reception that was open to the public immediately following the ceremony has been canceled.

Collins stated that he "anticipates having a more public swearing-in event when COVID cases wane and conditions are safer."

