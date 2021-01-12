Collins, Clark announce bids for mayor and councilman-at-large

GLENS FALLS — Common Council members Bill Collins and James Clark on Tuesday announced bids to be the city's next mayor and councilman-at-large, respectively, just one day after Mayor Dan Hall and Jane Reid announced they would not be seeking reelection.
Collins, a lifelong resident of Glens Falls, has represented the city's Second Ward since 2014. He has also operated a small business within the city for the last 16 years.
In a news release, Collins, a Democrat, said he plans to focus on economic development, keeping taxes low, expanding green infrastructure and expanding the city's waterfront from Haviland Cove to Cooper's Cave.
“Glens Falls has been on an exciting path over the last decade, with significant growth and investment in every ward, under the leadership of Mayors Jack Diamond and Dan Hall and with the dedicated council members,” Collins said. “I am proud to have been part of the team that guided the city on this trajectory and would appreciate the support of the voters so we can continue the work.”
In a separate news release, Clark, a Republican, announced he would be seeking the city's at-large council seat after reaching the term limits of his current position.
He would focus on redeveloping the city's brownfield opportunity areas along Warren, Mohican, South and Broad streets; expand business at Tech Meadows Business Park; and further develop the city's recreational attractions.
"The city will need someone not only with an in-depth knowledge of its operations, but the proven ability to work with others to move the community forward. I'm excited about the city's future and believe I can make a significant contribution to that effort by serving as councilperson-at-large," he said in a statement.
