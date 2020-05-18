College students sue over lack of full-educational experience

Despite instruction shifting online, students this summer are still required to participate in "The Arch." Anyone who does not enroll in summer courses or drops their summer courseload will be forced to take a leave of absence and re-enroll to return to college, according to RPI's website.

"We realize that we cannot completely replace the community-building elements in an online environment; however, our faculty and staff intend to build in many meaningful elements of connectivity and engagement through Arch classes, as well as through our ongoing virtual Student Life activities," officials wrote.

Students learned last month that they would be reimbursed or credited for some or all of their for housing and food plan costs. They are liable for tuition and fees, despite lectures being through video conferencing programs, on the phone, or via pre-recorded video clips.

Online courses typically cost a fraction of on-campus programming.

A spokesperson for RPI did not respond to questions about the college's losses from room-and-board refunds and declined to comment on the ongoing litigation.