College students returning home with COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two college students have returned to Warren County amid outbreaks at college and are isolating after testing positive, Warren County Health Services reported Sunday.

As students return home, many Capital Region counties reported an increase in cases, with 12 people testing positive in Saratoga County and three in Washington County. Departments of Health are asking students to isolate – even from their families – for 14 days to ensure they do not inadvertently spread the virus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new online dashboard Sunday that shows testing data at each of the SUNY schools. It is updated daily. As of Sunday, SUNY Oneonta had 540 positive tests, among students and faculty.

SUNY Adirondack was one of several that reported no tests administered as of Sunday, but it was not clear whether the tracker simply didn’t have that data yet. The tracker was under development, State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras said.

He has daily data from every campus, which he is using to decide how to control the virus at each college.