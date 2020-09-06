College students returning home with COVID

Two college students have returned to Warren County amid outbreaks at college and are isolating after testing positive, Warren County Health Services reported Sunday.
As students return home, many Capital Region counties reported an increase in cases, with 12 people testing positive in Saratoga County and three in Washington County. Departments of Health are asking students to isolate – even from their families – for 14 days to ensure they do not inadvertently spread the virus.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new online dashboard Sunday that shows testing data at each of the SUNY schools. It is updated daily. As of Sunday, SUNY Oneonta had 540 positive tests, among students and faculty.
SUNY Adirondack was one of several that reported no tests administered as of Sunday, but it was not clear whether the tracker simply didn’t have that data yet. The tracker was under development, State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras said.
He has daily data from every campus, which he is using to decide how to control the virus at each college.
"As coronavirus cases spring up on our college campuses, we are reviewing real-time case data around the clock. This data is crucial to helping SUNY make quick, smart decisions that contain COVID-19 and protect our campus communities. With the launching of this new COVID-19 Case Tracker dashboard, everyone can now access that same data,” he said in a news release.
He added that he hoped the tracker would get students to take precautions.
“Controlling this virus is a team effort,” he said. ”If we are all informed and resolve to work together to make data-driven decisions in the interest of public safety, we can keep COVID-19 cases down and have a successful semester."
Also Sunday:
- Warren County reported one person tested positive, a college student who returned home due to an outbreak and got tested after developing symptoms. That was the second COVID-positive college student to return to the county. There are now a total of 306 confirmed cases. Eleven people are currently ill, all mildly, and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported three people tested positive, for a total of 260 confirmed cases and 241 recoveries. Six people are currently ill, and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends, but reported to the state that 12 people tested positive Saturday.
- Essex County does not report publicly on weekends, but reported one more case to the state.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 35 people tested positive Saturday, the most recent day for which regional data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.9%. Two counties had a positive test rate above 1 percent: Saratoga County, with 1.1%, and Schenectady County, with 11 new cases and a positive test rate of 1.4%.
- Statewide, 729 people tested positive Saturday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.85%.
- There were 410 people hospitalized statewide with coronavirus Saturday, and nine people died.
