MINERVA – A daring late-night railway rescue unfolded Monday as a group of rafters exploring the area were transported back to civilization by rail bikers from Revolution Rail.

Around 10:30 p.m. Labor Day, Sept. 4, the rail bike company was contacted by officials scouting the area for a group of rafters that had been reported missing from their group.

“They ran out of water, their raft got stuck, so they started walking down the river,” explained Ed LaScala, director of operations for Revolution Rail. “Every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, they release water from the Lake Abanakee Dam to create enough of a water level for rafters to float down the Hudson. If that bubble passes you, then the Hudson is a trickle.”

According to a Department of Environmental Conservation report, the group was rafting Hudson Gorge Wilderness Area when they got stuck a short distance upstream from where the Boreas meets the Hudson.

Rangers were able to locate the group and walk them back to the railroad tracks where LaScala said two employees with Revolution Rail, Jaxon Roblee and Noah Pooler, were dispatched to meet them.

Revolution Rail is a "railbiking" company. Special, two-seat carts ride on former train tracks and are fitted with bicycle-like pedals. People normally use them on self-propelled tours the Adirondacks.

“There’s no road, you can’t come down river because there’s been no release, so the water level’s too low, and it’s the middle of the night,” he said. “To bring out thirteen kids from the woods, it was really the most efficient and safe way to do it at that time of the day.”

The group rode the rails approximately 3.5 miles back to the North Creek launch where State Troopers and DEC officials were waiting to transport the students home.

“We just love the fact it all worked together, the DEC, the troopers, and Revolution Rail were able to help,” LaScala said.

The situation also highlights the need for better communication in the area, he added.

“That area is a real dead spot and we at Revolution Rail have been trying very hard to get the DEC to allow us to utilize their radio tower at the top of Gore (Mountain) so that we could use their repeater.”