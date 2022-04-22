College station gives records a 24-hour spin

QUEENSBURY — In celebration of Record Store Day on Saturday, SUNY Adirondack students and alumni will be deejaying for 24 hours at the college’s radio station, WGFR-FM.

The event, known as Vinylthon, was created by the College Radio Foundation, which raises funds through sponsorships for student grants.

This year’s event is sponsored by Sweet Side Records, an independent record store on Curran Lane in Glens Falls.

In 2021, the station received a $2,000 grant from the College Radio Fund to help offset the cost of emergency alert system equipment.

The store’s owner, Ed Martuscello, and Kevin Ankeny, the college’s professor of the radio and TV broadcast program, will kick off the Vinylthon event Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, by going on air together.

“Independent record stores and college radio across the country do their thing, but they never do it together,” Ankeny said.

SUNY Adirondack celebrates Record Store Day every year, but last year, because of COVID-19 regulations, the station could only do 12 hours.

This year, as well as in the past, student and alumni deejays have and will be doing two-hour sessions. Ankeny said that in the future, he may decide that one-hour sessions are better, to allow more to participate.

The sign-up list was full by Monday.

Ankeny said he has fond memories of going to record stores over the years, thumbing through a selection of vinyl and listening to them at home while reviewing the artwork on the record sleeve.

“There’s always been a fascination with the retro experience,” Ankeny said.

That experience doesn’t really exist anymore with the dominant form of listening to music these days coming through downloading MP3s, Ankeny said.

Vinyl has made a comeback since the turn of the century, with most stores replacing CDs with vinyl. While digital downloads still dominate the market, vinyl sales are increasing.

“There’s something to be said about vinyl’s longevity,” Ankeny said, comparing vinyl to digital downloads.

“I wonder if the pandemic had something to do with this,” he said, meaning that more people may have started listening to vinyl during the COVID-19 shutdown as something to do while being shut in.

The MP3 listening experience can be very much on-the-go, whereas vinyl forces the listener to stay in place.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

