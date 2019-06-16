The College of St. Joseph Board of Trustees has decided to explore options to stay open and reimagine its possibilities, according to a release from last week.
The college announced in March it would close at the end of the 2018-19 academic year due to declining enrollment, but has reversed course and launched a feasibility study into a long term plan for campus.
College President Dr. Jennifer Scott said in the release she thinks St. Joseph’s can continue to be an economic hub for Rutland in a different capacity.
“Our vision is that CSJ retains and improves its core mission to provide outstanding educational opportunities for personal and professional growth, intellectual development, and service to the community while contributing to the local economy,” Scott said.
The will be conducted by members of the college and two partner companies, Vermont Works Management Company and Vermont Innovation Commons, to determine the best use of the 117-acre campus.
The group will look into growing professional development programs, startup company support and more, according to the release.
New Guidelines
School districts must now appoint an employee as the go-to resource to provide students with information on substance abuse after recent update the New York State Education Department policy.
The education department and the Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services issued new guidance Thursday after a law was passed mandating the new position.
Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa said in a release that abundant educational resources for students is one of the key ways to prevent drug abuse.
“To be effective in preventing substance abuse, it’s imperative that we continue to raise awareness and educate students in every corner of the state of the dangers of addiction,” Rosa said.
Public and Private equivalency
New regulations regarding substantial equivalency of instruction for private-school students have been proposed by the New York State Education Department.
Under state law, local public school officials have the responsibility to ensure private students are on par with public students.
State officials have consulted with public and private school leaders to develop updates to policy designed to ensure this equivalency, but were told by a judge earlier this year the proposed changes were substantially different enough to warrant a full and official process before being adopted, opening them up to feedback from the public.
The new rules will be published in the State Register on July 3 and will be open to public comment from then until September 2.
