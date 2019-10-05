LAKE GEORGE — A retaining wall behind a Canada Street hotel is collapsing into part of Charles Wood Park, and the park's municipal owners are not happy about the owner's lack of attention to the problem.
The wall is behind the Tiki Resort, just south of West Brook Road's intersection with Canada Street, and has been collapsing over a period of years.
County officials said the breach is allowing sediment and road salt to make its way into the man-made wetlands on the south parcel of the park outside the channels that were established by the project. The wetlands are designed to filter stormwater before it gets to West Brook and into Lake George.
It is not affecting the north parcel "festival space" portion of the park, where events are held.
Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said the situation is becoming a "public nuisance," and the Tiki's owners have failed to respond to requests to remedy it.
"It's been going on for years. We have tried contacting them," Lake George village Public Works Superintendent David Harrington said.
County supervisors and Lake George village officials on the committee that manages the park discussed last week how to proceed and how much longer to give the hotel's owners to address the problem.
Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said it was time for an ultimatum for the Tiki's owners to fix the wall, or the county will fix it and bill them for the work.
"It's endangering the lake," Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said.
No cost estimate has been put together for the repairs. County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said his department's staff could fix the wall if needed, after the county attorney takes steps to put the owners on formal legal notice that repairs must be made.
A call to Tiki Resort's management was not returned Friday.
