GLENS FALLS – As part of its “Project C Days of Service,” program, National Grid installed several wooden poles along the Cole’s Woods rec path in Glens Falls Tuesday as well as donating $25,000 to the parks’ lighting project.

“That $25,000 check doesn’t include the fact that they’re here today, otherwise it would be like, a $35,000 or $40,000 check,” said Mike Mulshine. He is the secretary of the Friends of Cole’s Woods nonprofit organization, which helps the city maintain the park, especially the lighted, cross-country ski-trail system.

Tom Iwinski, the project manager for National Grid called the park a “community gem.”

“It brightens those cold, long winter days. It helps people get outside, get fit, and it improves the quality of life for everybody in the area,” he said. “National Grid is just so happy to be a part of this and to help the Friends of Cole’s Woods out with this project.”

The initiative marks the first major improvement in more than 50 years to the lit trail system in Glens Falls. After the wooden poles were installed by the National Grid crew, the monetary donation will be used to run conduit wiring underground between each pole where energy-efficient LED light fixtures will be attached.

“As much as this is a priority, it’s one of many,” said Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins. “So without the help of National Grid giving back to the community these projects just don’t happen.”

Collins said the city’s parks and rec department has been one of the slowest to recover from the tightening of municipal budgets over the past years. He said the new underground wiring system will serve as a template to showcase how an investment in more efficient improvements could save the city time and money from extensive maintenance fees accrued when above ground wiring is damaged due to weather.

“It’s been a challenge, and so it’s great to be able to invest this year, in our parks,” Collins commented. “And that’s where the true rubber meets the road and so it’s great that National Grid is stepping up and helping us give that example.”

Collins said the city has plans to extend a walking path connecting Cole’s Woods trails to the Glens Falls Recreational Ice Center. The small parking lot for Cole's Woods on Fire Road is a couple hundred yards from the rec center parking lot.

“It’s one more thing happening to help invest in Cole’s Woods to help keep people off of that road,” he said. “Fire road’s getting busier and busier as we grow.”

For National Grid’s part, Iwinski said he and his team jumped at the opportunity to work on the trail.

“They live and play here in Glens Falls and Queensbury,” he said. “When we pitched this idea to the local crews, they jumped on it because their families use this property, they use this property, and to be able to have an impact in their own community is huge.”

That kind of community engagement is also paramount on Mulshine’s mind, who said the friend’s group is actively looking to recruit younger membership to help keep things running.

He mentioned the tireless efforts of older volunteers like Dave Hodgson.

“He’s just amazing, he’s an older guy that just never quits volunteering,” he said. “(But) we’re aging out, man!”

The sentiment was not lost on Iwinski.

“They are aging out, it is time for my generation to kind of step up and fill this seats.”

For more information on the park, it’s uses, and how to pitch in, visit, www.friendsofcoleswoods.org.