Cold weather delays some outdoor events, but Lake George Winter Carnival is 'a go'

Some outdoor events this weekend have been delayed due to a cold front scheduled to hit late Thursday.

The drop in temperature has delayed the Glens Falls Fire and Ice event, which was set to open on Friday in Crandall Park. Washington County Winterfest has also been moved to later this month. However, the 61st Lake George Winter Carnival will still be held Saturday.

The National Weather Service of Albany announced a wind chill watch Tuesday afternoon detailing the frigid weather to hit Warren and Washington counties from late Thursday into Saturday afternoon.

"This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin," the news release said.

In a news release, Glens Falls officials announced on Monday evening that the third annual celebration of Fire and Ice had been delayed because of the dip in temperatures: "Forecasters (are) providing details that the coldest air this winter season will arrive later this week. Event organizers in the city of Glens Falls decided to postpone the beginning of 'Fire & Ice' this Friday."

One icy event still taking place this weekend is the 61st Lake George Winter Carnival. Nancy Nichols, carnival co-chair, said the cold will be something organizers relish for opening weekend.

"Everything is a go for the carnival this weekend. The first weekend is not heavily ice dependent, so there will still be plenty to do," she said, referring to the unfrozen state of the lake itself, which is the site on some weekends of several carnival events.

Events were planned out well in advance by Nichols and the carnival's other co-chair, Jessyca Darrah. Nichols said the festivities will begin with an opening ceremony at noon Saturday.

"We will have speeches from Mayor Robert Blais, Supervisor Dennis Dickinson, Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr, Gina Mintzer with the Lake George Chamber of Commerce, a benediction from Rev. Joseph Bush, and the national anthem performed by Steve Burns, presented by the Lake George American Legion Color Guard," she said.

Some great ways to warm up at the carnival, according to Nichols, will be the annual chili cook-off at the Shepard Park amphitheater starting at 12:30 p.m. along with a hot chocolate bar and complimentary s'mores. There will also be ongoing events throughout the days such as the Jeepin' 518 Winter Duck Hunt.

"Jeepin' 518 is a countywide scavenger hunt in Jeeps. The locations of the scavenger hunt are given the day of sign-in and drivers will pick up a rubber duck at their hunt location. The winner will receive $500," she said.

The return of the annual outhouse races will take place at Battlefield Park and the winning outhouses will receive $1,000.

"We are still taking sign-ups for the outhouse race and we will offer ready to roll lagoon outhouses for people who want to race but didn't have the time to construct their own outhouse," she said.

The carnival's parade will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday and there will be fireworks at 7 p.m., which can be seen all over the Lake George area.

"We are very excited for cold weather because the ice will finally be coming together. On Sunday, we will be offering make-your-own sundaes provided by Stewart's Ice Cream and there's also decorate-your-own cupcakes provided by Lake George Baking Company. There will be a Polar Plunge every Saturday and Sunday throughout month," she said.

A skillet toss and a keg toss will test carnivalgoers' strength on Saturday. Nichols said if carnivalgoers get too cold, families can warm up at Caldwell-Lake George Library with story time and take part in arts and crafts at the Courtyard by Marriott.

"People should wear a lot of layers. For me, the carnival jackets are really warm and I'm not focused on the cold right now. Last week we sort of kicked things off with the Winter Carnival Gala and now we are in full speed for amazing four weekends that couldn't happen without the Warren County Tourism Department, who is one of our biggest supporters," Nichols said.

Over in Washington County, it would have been the Washington County Winterfest celebration on Saturday, but the festival has been rescheduled further into the month because of the weather.

The festival was scheduled to take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Lake Lauderdale. The celebration is now set for Feb. 25 and will include ice skating, sledding, on-ice games and snowshoeing.

An ice-fishing outing will be held on the lake from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and fishing licenses are not required to participate. Horse-drawn wagon rides will also be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information about the 2023 Washington County Winterfest can be requested from the Washington County Youth Bureau at 518-746-2330.