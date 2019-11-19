Technically, it isn't even winter yet.
A messy snowstorm Tuesday brought nearly 6 inches of snow to parts of the region, caused dozens of vehicle crashes and knocked out power to thousands.
National Grid reported more than 3,000 customers without electricity in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties early Tuesday as heavy, wet snow brought down trees and utility lines, but most were expected to have power back by mid-evening Tuesday.
It was the second winter-like storm in little more than a week, coming more than a month before winter officially arrives. Coupled with two days of record cold temperatures last week, a wintry pattern has moved in weeks earlier than usual.
"This is something we typically see in mid-winter, December or January," said Brian Frugis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albany.
Two minor snow/ice storms in mid-November are far from unprecedented, however, and don't come close to pushing a record for snowiest November.
The snowiest November on record since 1948 in the Glens Falls area, measured at Warren County Airport, occurred when 19.5 inches accumulated in 1972, according to records held by the Northeast Regional Climate Center.
You have free articles remaining.
Frugis said a weather pattern that brought cold air down from Canada was to blame for below-normal temperatures, but it appeared that more moderate weather can be expected over the next week or so.
Among people not enthused over the early snow and ice storms are those who control local public works budgets, who will have to add the costs of clearing snow and sanding/salting roads for two early storms to their 2019 budget.
Kevin Hajos, Warren County's public works superintendent, said the two snowstorms followed the Halloween rain and wind storm that washed out numerous roads in northern Warren County and required days of repairs and extensive overtime.
"When you get back-to-back storms like this early in the season, it is tough," Hajos said.
Budget-wise, he said, the county DPW is not yet in danger of busting its 2019 overtime budget, but a snowy end of the year could change that.
He said his department has used more salt than expected in 2019, with an additional 1,500 tons ordered after the first supply of 7,000 to 8,000 tons was used.
"We're trying to get away from using a lot of salt, but safety is first and foremost," he explained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.