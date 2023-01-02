Coffee gift card goof leads trio to Adirondacks

A Nebraska woman’s coffee bond with her grandmother recently led to a bizarre trip to the Adirondacks and an encounter with a Queensbury family that owns an Old Forge coffee shop.

It all started in September 2020 when 27-year-old graphic designer Hylan Miller’s grandmother, Kathy Petersen, bought her coffee-loving granddaughter a $50 birthday gift card to Blue Line Coffee in Omaha — where she spends a lot of time.

The only trouble was, her 77-year-old “Bobi” — Bohemian for grandmother and called that because Miller said “she’s a cool grandmother” and “'Grandma' seems too old-lady like” — actually bought her a gift card to Blue Line Coffee House in the Adirondack Mountains of New York, owned by Queensbury residents Bill and Frances Parent.

Two years after the gift — and only after the gift certificate was stolen out of her car at a wedding in Oklahoma, and only after Petersen had deleted the email verification proving she had actually bought it — did the duo get to enjoy a cup of Blue Line Coffee House coffee in Old Forge, 1,200 miles away.

A day before they arrived in late September, they reached out to Frances Parent via email explaining the story, and telling her they planned a cool trip to actually give her Blue Line Coffee House a try.

After ample searching, Parent said she was able to track down the purchase and emailed them a receipt.

When they got there and told her the lengths they had gone to get to her coffee shop, Parent gave them a new gift card — and then sprang into action to get their picture and make sure her daughter Emily got it posted it online.

“It was too funny. I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ It’s just such a cool story.”

Parent said she loved hearing about their bond through coffee and said her family works hard to create a cool space to foster that at their two shops in Old Forge and Inlet.

“We love to create community with coffee and they were brought together with community and coffee,” said Parent, whose two children graduated from Glens Falls High School.

The duo, who were joined on the trip by Miller’s younger sister, Tatem, were memorialized on the Blue Line Coffee House Instagram page and later made the local Fox news broadcast in Nebraska.

In addition to loving the coffee at Blue Line, Miller said the trio was amazed by the lush Adirondack landscape.

“It was so beautiful. There are so many trees. And the whole Adirondack Park was so cool. We don’t have anything like that where it’s just protected nature reserve with mountains and lakes.”

Her Bobi agreed.

“It was just a feeling. A feeling of calm, a feeling of community and of caring. I loved it,” she said.

The saga of the wayward coffee gift card wasn’t over, however.

The day after their coffee experience in Old Forge, they visited the Parents' other Blue Line Coffee House in Inlet on the way out of town, but — believe it or not — they had again lost the gift card. They decided to leave well enough alone and just pay for their coffee.

“Some lucky duck in Old Forge got the remainder of it, but we did get to spend some of it on one round of coffees,” Miller said. “The universe just didn’t want me in possession of that thing!”

“These guys are so funny,” Parent said when told the card disappeared again. “That is hilarious.”

From coffee to cemeteries

The odd nature of the trip really was just starting with the gift card coffee caper.

The trio was also in the East to trace Miller’s genealogical passion, prompted in part by a DNA genealogy gift kit from Petersen for her birthday.

They hit cemeteries in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, taking headstone pictures of prominent descendants from long ago that Miller had researched.

But when they got to a Rhode Island restaurant after a long day of ancestor hunting, they realized something else was lost.

Bobi’s wallet was left behind in one of the cemeteries.

“I was thinking, I can’t get back on an airplane without it, I have no money, no credit cards, I have nothing,” Petersen said reliving her thoughts in the restaurant.

So they backtracked.

In the dark.

Cemetery by cemetery, with Miller calling ahead to police departments in the respective towns to avoid being arrested for lurking around cemeteries with lights.

“It ended up being in the cemetery four hours away in Groton,” Miller said with a laugh. “It was like, ‘We can’t keep track of anything.’”

But rather than being angry with her, Petersen said her granddaughters took it in stride, and Miller recorded Tatem’s triumphant nighttime cemetery wallet retrieval.

“They were so cool about it,” she said. “It was actually fun. Those girls, I’m very blessed.”

Petersen can also be heard in the video blaming her ex-husband for the mishap because she had set the wallet down while taking a picture of one of his ancestors.

“I was like, David Terry Petersen, you just won’t let me be!” she said with a laugh.

After Rhode Island, the trip culminated in witchy Salem, Massachusetts, before they hopped on a plane and flew back home. They had flown into Syracuse to start the trip and rented a car there.

Coffee cred, and modern spontaneity

While the trio drank coffee in all the cities and towns they stopped in, Blue Line Coffee House in the Adirondacks was the favorite, Miller said.

“Nowhere was a good as Blue Line. The next runner up was probably Perkatory (in Connecticut),” she said.

Parent said that news was “awesome” to hear.

Emily Parent, who does marketing work in New York City and handles Blue Line Coffee House media needs, said officials from Blue Line Coffee in Omaha reached out asking if they would be making a trip to try the other Blue Line coffee.

Frances Parent said it’s possible.

“That would be fun to do. Emily and I are always looking for inspiration, so I wouldn’t rule it out,” she said.

Petersen, reflecting back on the trip in a Wednesday phone call, said when she was her granddaughter’s age, she wouldn’t have thought to take such an unplanned trip spawned from a gift card goof and with no hotel reservations along the way.

“I’m old. In my generation, spontaneity wasn’t something you did. Our lives were planned by our parents,” she said.

She said Miller’s spontaneity and her willingness to bring her along, and the love she gets from all of her grandchildren, keeps her young and she said she’s so grateful that they want her around them.

“I feel very fortunate,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot from these girls.”