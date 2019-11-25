GLENS FALLS — Wednesday night downtown, a slight mist fell and temperatures dropped around freezing.
Warren Street was dark, but for the glow of Open Door Mission. The light beckoned to bundled up people needing a warm place to rest their heads. Men and women gathered in a closed corridor, waiting to be let in.
Code Blue, the Open Door Mission's nighttime shelter when temperatures drop to freezing or below, is seeing much higher numbers this year, said Kim Cook, president and CEO.
"We're already seeing numbers that would have been high later in the season, January, February numbers," Cook said. "We're already seeing them in November."
Everything seems to be on an uptick for Open Door, from more people utilizing the soup kitchen, to more homeless people in need of permanent housing. Cook and her colleagues and partners are working to address those needs. She eventually hopes all of the services offered can fall under the one roof of 226 Warren St.
"I feel like I'm playing chess here," Cook said. "We move two things to do one thing. That's the way it is when you can't do the whole project at once, but that's OK."
Code Blue
On Nov. 19 the shelter saw 21 people and on Nov. 18 it saw 22. Cook said on average there are around 14 people per night since the shelter opened at the end of October.
On Wednesday, Nov. 20, Program Director Jamie Munyun buzzed guests into the building one at a time.
A guest will walk over to Munyun's desk and lay out his or her belongings. Cook said some people carry weapons for protection, and Munyun will take those for the night and lock them away.
Unlike Open Door Mission's eight-bed shelter, guests at Code Blue may come in under the influence.
"Code Blue is 'get them in and off the street, let's keep them alive,'" Cook said. "The only thing is if they're going to harm us or themselves, we need to call police in. Otherwise, we're going to work with them."
Once they're checked in, guests retrieve a cot and bedding from a closet and lay out their space in a large, open room. The guests Wednesday night appeared to be regulars and knew where to go and what to do.
Cook checked on a man with a headache. He sat on his cot, holding his head.
Two men appeared to know each other, and they talked and laughed and set up their cots side-by-side.
A woman walked into the shelter. Cook said, at most, the Code Blue shelter will see five or six women in one night. They are separated from the men, with their beds set up in a hallway corridor.
"Fortunately, women tend to get help more quickly," Cook said. "But, unfortunately, women who might be homeless are more apt to put up with some things they might not otherwise."
For example, Cook said, women may stay in abusive relationships or relationships they don't want just so they can keep a roof over their heads.
Cook doesn't allow interviews with guests on the property. She did once, but a news outlet had interviewed a man suffering from a drug addiction and, in his state, Cook said he made hurtful comments about his family.
Homeless housing
On the other side of the building, the eight-bed homeless shelter that opened about a year and a half ago is nearly full.
Seven of the beds are occupied, but the eighth will soon be, as Open Door has a waiting list.
"Those guys have to stay clean and sober, and they have to be working on goals, be respectful and work with us to move forward," Cook said.
There are 24 more beds in the works, as Open Door renovates another space. Cook said those should be open later this winter, and she hopes that means some of the men frequenting Code Blue can come in off the streets.
A 55-bed shelter is still the ultimate goal, but a federal bank grant that Open Door applied for fell through. Last week, Open Door figured out what it needs to fix for its next application try.
The current eight-bed shelter has one bathroom, a laundry facility, a work space and a living area. Cook said everyone who comes through the shelter gets various services or is directed to partner organizations for help.
"It's become a really cool community," Cook said. "These guys really depend on one another and they support each other."
Warren and Washington counties have agencies that send people to Open Door for resources.
Paula Reid, homeless supervisor for Washington County's Department of Social Services, said depending on a person's circumstances, sometimes the department will send them to the Code Blue shelter and other times a person will be placed in a hotel.
Since Washington County doesn't have a homeless shelter, the department places homeless individuals and families in motels and hotels around Washington, Warren and Saratoga counties. Reid said there are 16 cases currently placed at Open Door or in hotels.
One case could reference one individual or multiple individuals.
"I would say it's average right now," Reid said about the number of cases. "We have a homeless team that's worked very diligently in looking and finding people stable housing, and they've had success."
Soup kitchen
It's not just Code Blue or the shelter's wait list seeing high numbers.
The soup kitchen on Lawrence Street is seeing record numbers. On Nov. 19, it served 37 people for breakfast, when Cook said an average number is 15 or 20. Lunch on Nov. 19 saw 66 people. The dining room fits 30.
Eventually, the soup kitchen will move to Open Door's Warren Street building, but the extra beds for the homeless shelter are Cook's first priority.
Once those are finished, the upstairs space needs renovating and a sprinkler system. Offices and storage will move there, and then the soup kitchen can move in.
Backpack program
Open Door also sponsors a backpack program, which feeds school children on the weekends, when they may not have access to food.
The program started with three schools and 75 children.
Now, Cook said, it serves 430 students in 10 schools. She's not sure about the sustainability of the program.
"We pick up leftovers at grocery stores, and it used to be whatever came in that we could send home in a backpack," Cook said. "Now, it's several thousand dollars a month that we have to spend on food, milk cartons. It has become an expensive project."
Cook said there's a real need for the program, and Open Door representatives will be looking at how to sustain it in the future.
