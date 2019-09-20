{{featured_button_text}}

WHITE CREEK — An Eagle Bridge man was jailed this week after he was charged with four felonies for allegedly selling cocaine, police said.

Justin M. Gardner, 35, was charged with two counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly selling the drug on two occasions last year during a State Police investigation, authorities said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Gardner was sent to Washington County Jail after his arrest Thursday, but had been released as of Friday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments