WHITE CREEK — An Eagle Bridge man was jailed this week after he was charged with four felonies for allegedly selling cocaine, police said.
Justin M. Gardner, 35, was charged with two counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly selling the drug on two occasions last year during a State Police investigation, authorities said.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Gardner was sent to Washington County Jail after his arrest Thursday, but had been released as of Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.