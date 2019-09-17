BALLSTON SPA -- An Albany man who police believe headed a network of drug dealers that sold large quantities of cocaine in Warren and Saratoga counties was sent to prison Monday for 12 years.
Tremel F. "Skinny" Rosario, 37, apologized before Saratoga County Judge James Murphy imposed sentence, blaming his crimes on addiction and his upbringing in a tough section of the Bronx.
"Coming from a poverty-stricken neighborhood, this is all I know," he said. "A long prison sentence isn't going to help an individual like me."
Murphy, though, pointed out that Rosario had two prior felony convictions, and is serving a federal prison term for violating parole in an earlier drug case. Rosario faced a range between 8 and 13 years, and Murphy imposed the 12-year term, giving him a break for providing information about an unsolved homicide in New York City.
Rosario and Matthew C. "Capo" Malu were the two leaders of a 30-person cocaine network that state investigators took down last fall. Malu received a nine-year prison term.
Both men pleaded guilty to felony criminal sale of a controlled substance, and will spend 5 years on parole after their release.
Officials said Rosario and Malu networked with people who set up several different distribution locations focusing on cocaine trafficking in Saratoga and Warren counties. Their subordinates would sell their cocaine around the region, and would call Rosario and/or Malu when they were running out of narcotics, and then Rosario, Malu or a drug “mule” working for them would run additional cocaine up to other members of the network.
Rosario and Malu had also teamed up for a similar drug conspiracy in Franklin County in 2014, which led to federal conspiracy convictions for them as well.
In all, 29 of 30 defendants who were indicted in the case pleaded guilty as of earlier this year. Nineteen of them were from the Glens Falls area.
