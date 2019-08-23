QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who police said was a major heroin and cocaine dealer in the region is headed to prison for 15 years for his guilty pleas to 10 charges.
Antoine J. Shaw, 37, pleaded guilty in June to eight felony counts and two misdemeanors for sales of heroin and cocaine in southern Warren County earlier this year.
He agreed to a plea deal that includes a state prison term of between 14 and 16 years, and Warren County Judge John Hall imposed a 15-year sentence on Wednesday. Shaw will also spend 3 years on parole after his release.
The charges related to four separate drug sales that occurred in a matter of weeks during an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and State Police. The agencies arrested him in January.
One of the sales took place in the presence of a child, according to the charges.
Shaw has a criminal record that includes at least two prior felony convictions, as well as a recent robbery arrest in Saratoga County.
And he could have faced up to life in prison as a persistent felon if he was convicted of a single felony at trial.
His lawyer, Martin McGuinness, said Shaw opted to take the plea deal to avoid the possibility of a life sentence. He said Shaw may appeal evidentiary rulings in the case that occurred before his plea.
Shaw’s felony convictions stem from two prior drug-related cases, a drug arrest in Hudson Falls in 2011 and a robbery in Albany in 2012. He was also charged last year with robbery and assault in connection for an incident in April 2018 at the Budgetel Inn on Route 9 in Moreau, where he allegedly beat a man with a hammer and stole drugs and money from the victim.
Shaw also was arrested last August after he allegedly threw a child restraint chair at a pregnant woman, hitting her in the abdomen, and punched another woman in the face at a home on Morgan Avenue in Glens Falls.
He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and assault in those cases, and the charges were to be merged into the drug case.
I guess the 3 strike thing is a joke to lazy judges and prosecutes. Perhaps they think it is a good thing to have people who beat on pregnant women and steal drugs at hammer point out on the street?
