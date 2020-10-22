Cobb, Stefanik spar over language, meetings, court packing in final congressional debate

Cobb said she would work with President Donald Trump, referencing how, as a legislator, she worked with both Democrats and Republicans, passed an ethics law and helped lower prescription drug costs.

She contended that Stefanik had passed two pieces of legislation during her six years in Congress.

"She's named a post office and she's minted a coin. Those are her signature pieces of legislation."

Stefanik said Cobb was "woefully misinformed," and that she had passed multiple bills as part of both the National Defense Authorization Act and the appropriations package.

"Similar to her not understanding court packing like she answered earlier this week," Stefanik continued, referencing Monday night's debate, "she doesn't understand that, passing a bill, you can do it through appropriations or you can do it on the House floor."

Court packing

On whether she would support efforts to pack the Supreme Court with four justices to give it a liberal majority again, Cobb said her honest answer was, "maybe," but that she did not want to.