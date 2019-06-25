Democratic candidate for Congress Tedra Cobb, Canton, reiterated one of her major criticisms of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Friday — that the incumbent opposes health care provisions that help residents in her district, after Stefanik voted against an amendment Cobb said would support the Affordable Care Act.
On Monday, Cobb laid out her alternative vision for health care — she now supports a public option, where people could buy into government run insurance like Medicare.
“I think we should allow those who love their insurance to keep it,” she told the Times. “You can’t force people off the plans they like.”
During the 2018 election, Cobb remained open to a Medicare for All option and defended its viability, but did not fully commit to it, saying she was also open to other options that would provide health care to everyone.
Cobb said on Monday that she had done a lot of reading and thinking since the 2018 election and decided that a public option people could buy into was the best.
“My premise has always been fairness,” she said, providing health care that is affordable and portable to everyone.
Cobb has consistently been critical of Stefanik’s votes on aspects of the Affordable Care Act, which Cobb sees as contrary to her own goal.
“This is why I’m in the race,” Cobb said. “It’s a pattern of behavior ... (Stefanik) has consistently voted to take away healthcare.”
The most recent vote that Cobb was critical of came on Thursday. The Trump administration has joined a lawsuit to rule the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional, which last month prompted Democratic House leaders to demand documents related to the suit, according to the Washington Post.
The amendment in question was added to H.R. 3055, the Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act. Offered by Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois, Amendment No. 89 would prevent the federal government from spending money on any lawsuit to rule the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. The vote on the amendment was 238-194, with four Republicans voting for it and the rest, including Stefanik, opposing it.
Stefanik won the November election by 14.9 percentage points, less than half her win two years previously but still the biggest Republican victory in the state.
