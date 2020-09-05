Cobb criticizes Trump for statements on veterans, says Stefanik chooses president over constituents

Tedra L. Cobb, the Democratic candidate for the NY-21 House seat, said she’s disgusted by how President Donald J. Trump has talked about veterans and those who have died while at war.

The Atlantic released a report Thursday alleging Mr. Trump has repeatedly called veterans and those who have died in war “losers” and “suckers.” The report states Mr. Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial in France, which holds the bodies of Americans who died in France during World War I, because he feared his hair would be messed up by inclement weather, and because he didn’t value the American war dead.

The report tied that incident to other cases where Mr. Trump has spoken disrespectfully about veterans and former prisoners of war. Specifically, the report mentioned what the president has said about the late Sen. John S. McCain.

“He’s not a war hero, I like people who weren’t captured,” the president said of Sen. McCain during a campaign speech in 2015.

Ms. Cobb was quick to criticize the president following The Atlantic’s report. One hour after it was released, she tweeted: “There is no bottom to the barrel. I believe these reports because I have watched this President lie, debase others, and choose our enemies over our own troops time and time again.”