Cobb ad plays up Stefanik pay, downplays her work

A television ad released by Democratic congressional candidate Tedra Cobb on Wednesday includes a misleading claim about the salary and work ethic of her opponent, Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.

The ad’s central claim is that Stefanik is not “doing her job.” She has been, as seen by her busy schedule, but just not the way Democrats want her to, and while boycotting several intelligence meetings.

The ad, titled “One Place,” is on Cobb’s YouTube channel.

“We’ve paid her a million dollars to work for us,” the voiceover says around 12 seconds into the video.

Text below an image of Stefanik sitting on the House floor shows the words “PAID $1,044,000 IN CONGRESS,” followed by a citation leading to a document serving as a rubric for determining congressional salaries. This is an average amount of money for a Congress member to make in six years, but in this format it makes it seem like an irregular amount.

Members of the House make $174,000 base pay per year, which has remained unchanged since 2009. Stefanik has been in the House since the beginning of 2015, so by the end of 2020, that salary — multiplied by six — does add up to $1,044,000.